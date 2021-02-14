68th season of horse racing kicks off Friday at Fonner Park

On March 23, the track moved from Friday through Sunday to Monday through Wednesday races, sending horses around the 5/8-mile mile track with no live spectators. In-person fans weren’t allowed for the duration of the meet.

“The change in race days and a move to a 4 p.m. first post was made to achieve maximum exposure with the least amount of competition for the wagering dollar,” Kotulak wrote in a recap of the 2020 meet.

“On the first day of the amended format, an all-time, all-sources mutuel handle was set with over $1.3 million wagered on the Fonner Park races,” the recap says.

In the immediate weeks to follow, several racetracks, advanced-deposit wagering and wagering services “spanning the world began to take the Fonner Park signal,” says the 2020 recap.

“There were four mandatory payout days of the popular Dinsdale Late Pick 5 Jackpot wager. The largest handle of the season came on April 7, when the total Pick 5 pool exceeded $4.1 million, spurring a total handle of $7.2 million on the day,” the recap says.

After March 23, TVG presented live coverage of every Fonner Park race except for Memorial Day.