7-15 years in prison for transient who assaulted Kearney police officer

KEARNEY — An out-of-state transient is serving a 7- to 15-year prison sentence for breaking a Kearney Police Department officer’s finger.

Jose Garcia Jr., 34, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to prison for felony assault on an officer, and two years in prison for obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors in the January incident. The misdemeanor sentences will be served at the same time as the felony charge.

Judge Ryan Carson gave him 249 days credit for time already served in jail.

A Buffalo County jury heard the Garcia case in July. The jury acquitted him of third-degree assault on an officer and criminal mischief causing intentional property damage of more than $5,000, both felonies. A KPD cruiser was damaged.

With good time he could be eligible for parole in 2026 and could be possibly discharged in 2030.

On Oct. 4, Garcia’s public defender, Brandon Brinegar of Kearney, filed an appeal with the Nebraska Court of Appeals for Garcia’s sentence. Court records don’t outline the reason for the appeal other than “his sentence.”