100619_HOHParade_008.JPG

Aurora Public Schools marches down the Eddy Street underpass Saturday at the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)

 Lauri Shultis

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the 2020 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition, Thursday.

The decision comes following the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 State Marching Contest and Festival.

“We were watching what the state did very closely,” Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce president, said.

Johnson said the chamber also used feedback from previous attendees of the event to make the determination to cancel the event.

“Based on the feedback and uncertainty around schools, it just became one of those events where the challenges become too much of a burden,” Johnson said. “A lot of effort and a lot of work is put in by the committee that plans the event. We knew the sooner we decided the better for everyone involved.”

According to Johnson, the Harvest of Harmony planning committee explored numerous alternative plans for the event.

“We looked at other locations and spoke about the potential of holding it virtually,” Johnson said. “We also looked at doing something similar to what the Hall County Fair was doing. This is something the kids look forward to every year.”

Johnson said the utilization of the competition to prepare for the state contest played a crucial role in the decision.

“For these kids, it is a prep for the state competition,” Johnson said. “But, when preparing for state is no longer an issue...the safety of the kids, parents and volunteers trumps all.”

Johnson also said the decision was not made lightly.

“The committee wrestled with this for a long time,” Johnson said. “We started meeting with band directors in April. Some of these committee members have been involved for 15-20 years. There is a whole aspect of tradition in play. This is something we are very proud of.”

In a chamber newsletter issued on Thursday, the Johnson said the decision was a tough call because of the importance the event has with bands and parents across the state.

The 2020 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition originally scheduled for October 3, 2020 would have marked the 79th occurrence of the event.

Harvest of Harmony 2019

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments