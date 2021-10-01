79th annual Harvest of Harmony Parade to have 94 bands, 75 floats

Miss Harvest of Harmony and the float winners will be announced Friday evening. Harvest of Harmony Parade marching band winners will be announced at the field competition once the results are tabulated. Field competition awards will be announced following each class.

For many years, the Harvest of Harmony Parade has been broadcast live by local television stations. This has been a unique and added bonus for participating bands, floats and dignitaries, and for those who prefer to watch from home.

Unfortunately, NTV determined earlier this summer that it will not be able to broadcast the parade this year due to copyright and synchronization laws that have been discovered in recent months.

The Harvest of Harmony committee will continue to explore other options that allow individuals from across the state, country and world to view the parade “live” for future parades.

Harvest of Harmony’s roots go back to 1938 when Grand Island Chamber of Commerce members decided to organize an event to promote goodwill among the area small towns. That first parade was a rousing success with eight bands and 13 floats in a parade that was estimated to having 10,000 people watching from the streets.

Just as Harvest of Harmony was getting off the ground, World War II began and ceased the parade for a few years in 1942, due to gas rationing. Once the war ended, Harvest of Harmony resumed in 1946 and added the ever-popular pageant. During the years, Harvest of Harmony has grown into one of Nebraska’s largest marching band competitions.