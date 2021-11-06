8 pounds suspected meth, marijuana, cocaine found during I-80 traffic stop; three men arrested

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three California men after allegedly locating methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

At about 11:45 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Audi Q7 for speeding at mile marker 315 near Grand Island. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper could see marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers say they located more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana and 10 ounces of cocaine.

The driver, Esteban Huerta Rocha, 41, and passengers, Jose Ek-Poot, 48, and Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 28, all of San Francisco, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Friday, all three were lodged at the Hall County Jail.