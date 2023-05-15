An 80-year-old man was seriously injured when he was attacked by two dogs Saturday morning in Grand Island.

At about 8 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Howard Avenue "in reference to a vicious animal incident," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The man had been attacked by two medium- to large-sized dogs, Duering said.

The injuries were substantial. "My understanding is that he was flown to Omaha for further medical treatment," Duering said.

As of Monday, the animals were in the custody of the Central Nebraska Humane Society. The Humane Society, rather than the Police Department, is the lead agency on the case.

A post on the Humane Society's Facebook page Monday said the "severe dog attack" occurred near Howard Court and State Street.

"The two dogs involved in the attack were seized by Animal Control and immediately taken to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. The dogs had previously been deemed potentially dangerous by the City of Grand Island/Animal Control earlier this year after an incident in which they injured another dog," says the Facebook post.

Animal Control is based at the Humane Society.

"Due to the attack and the owners’ failure to comply with the requirements of owning a deemed (potentially dangerous) animal, the dogs will be humanely euthanized per City Code," the Facebook post says. "This is an ongoing case, so further details cannot be released at this time, but the owners of the dogs will be held responsible for the incident."