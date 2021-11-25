80 years in the making

Pat echoed that sentiment.

“I really enjoyed it. It’s unfortunate we didn’t meet Bob sooner,” she said. As with most people his age, “he’s not the person he was a few years ago. I’m 83, he’s almost 84, and I regret we really didn’t have time together over the years. That our families could have gotten to know each other. My middle son is Mike, his middle son is Mike, and they are almost the same age. It’s too bad we didn’t get the chance to meet up earlier. That would have been nice to have down the line.”

Mike also wishes this reunion had happened sooner, but he looks at it from a different point of view.

“I’m happy he has found his roots,” he said. “He’s spent half his life trying to find out who his parents were. What happened made him what he is. He spent most of his life not feeling like he fit in; that feeling of rejection is pretty typical of people who are adopted. I just wish it had happened 50 or 60 years go. His life would have been so much different.”

And for Joe, all the work, all the internet searches, all the time looking for DNA matches, it was all worth it.