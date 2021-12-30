91% of Hall County businesses in compliance with tobacco check

Of 35 Hall County businesses checked since October, 32 of them were found to be in compliance with the state’s tobacco laws.
Those numbers translate into a 91% compliance rate.
Michaela Perry, coordinator of Tobacco Free Hall County, would “really like to see that compliance rate go up. Our goal is to have it be above 92%,” she said.
The compliance checks are carried out by the Nebraska State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff’s Department. In October, the State Patrol had a minor attempt to purchase a nicotine product at 24 Hall County businesses. The Sheriff’s Department did the same with 11 tobacco retailers earlier this month.
In the last such check, done in April, all 37 Hall County businesses checked were in compliance.
In Nebraska, the sale of cigarettes, chew tobacco and e-cigarettes is limited to those 21 and older.
The goal is to have all businesses follow tobacco laws “to help prevent youth from starting to use these products. And so limiting their access is one of our main goals,” Perry said.
Each business that sold tobacco to a minor will receive a letter from Tobacco Free Hall County, including information on the importance of following state law and not selling to minors.
The State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff’s Department are members of the Tobacco Free Hall County Coalition. Because they’re part of the coalition, “they’re always willing to help us out,” Perry said.
The tobacco compliance checks are carried out as part of a grant Tobacco Free Hall County receives from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Tobacco Free Nebraska Program. The funding comes from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
Some of the Tobacco Free Hall County money pays for overtime and other expenses incurred by State Troopers and deputies in checking area businesses.
A two-year grant period ends this year, but another grant cycle begins in January, Perry said.
Any business that has a license to sell tobacco may be checked, Perry said. Those businesses include convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, bars, vape shops, golf courses and liquor stores.
Under Nebraska law, the sale of vape pens is also limited to those 21 and older.
Some vape pens and e-cigarettes claim to be nicotine-free. But studies have shown that they actually do contain some nicotine, Perry said.