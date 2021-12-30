91% of Hall County businesses in compliance with tobacco check

Of 35 Hall County businesses checked since October, 32 of them were found to be in compliance with the state’s tobacco laws.

Those numbers translate into a 91% compliance rate.

Michaela Perry, coordinator of Tobacco Free Hall County, would “really like to see that compliance rate go up. Our goal is to have it be above 92%,” she said.

The compliance checks are carried out by the Nebraska State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff’s Department. In October, the State Patrol had a minor attempt to purchase a nicotine product at 24 Hall County businesses. The Sheriff’s Department did the same with 11 tobacco retailers earlier this month.

In the last such check, done in April, all 37 Hall County businesses checked were in compliance.

In Nebraska, the sale of cigarettes, chew tobacco and e-cigarettes is limited to those 21 and older.

The goal is to have all businesses follow tobacco laws “to help prevent youth from starting to use these products. And so limiting their access is one of our main goals,” Perry said.

