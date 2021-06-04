A brand-new beer, blues and a pink bunny: Hear Grand Island returns in a big way

What does T.J. Roe say to encourage people to attend the first Hear Grand Island concert since August of 2019?
“You’ve been inside for a year. You’d be crazy if you didn’t come out and shake off those indoor blues,” says Roe, who is Hear Grand Island’s managing director.
Roe is excited about the two bands performing tonight.
One of the bands is Gallivant, from Omaha.
Roe recently saw that group for the first time. Gallivant is “super high-energy, and a really talented trio of guys,” he said.
Roe saw the other band, Indigenous, at the Zoo Bar in Lincoln. The band’s front man, Mato Nanji, is “a spectacular blues guitar player,” Roe said.
Indigenous, a South Dakota band, will play two 60-minute sets.
Both bands are “super top-notch,” Roe said.
DJ Pink Bunny of Lincoln will open the evening at 6 p.m. and continue spinning between sets. Pink Bunny, whose real name is Nathan Olson, has played Hear Grand Island in the past.
Looking for another reason to head to Railside Plaza tonight? A brand-new brew, called Beer Grand Island, will make its public debut.
A summer lager produced by Kinkaider Brewing, Beer Grand Island will be available throughout the summer at Hear Grand Island. A 12-ounce can costs $5.
Brent Lindner, the founder and promoter of Hear Grand Island, is ecstatic about the return of the summer concert series.
“Last year was such a kick in the shorts,” Lindner said. The return has him “jumping for joy.”
Lindner hopes that tonight’s show will attract between 2,000 and 2,300 people. In 2019, the fourth year of Hear Grand Island, attendance ranged from 1,600 to about 3,500.
“We’re really excited to be able to throw these parties again this year,” Roe said. “And we really hope that everybody brings all their friends.”
Every year, at least 100 bands submit applications to play at Hear Grand Island.
But organizers also approach bands they’ve seen “and just know that we have to put them in front of people,” Roe said.
Some of the bands have never heard of Hear Grand Island, “which is still a mystery to me — how people don’t know about it yet,” Roe said. “But we’re hoping that this year we make enough noise that more people hear about it.”
What does Roe tell bands to convince them to come?
“We’ll pay them,” he said, laughing.
Hear Grand Island firmly believes in trying to pay bands a fair price “to come and play for us,” he said.
“But mostly we convince them that our crowds make it worth it, because so many people gather at Railside,” Roe said.
Lindner likes the way the community supports Hear Grand Island.
“We’re always proud to work with Sure Sound and Lighting, which is a local production company that does concerts across the United States,” he said.
“They’re local, they’re great guys and they’re helping support Hear Grand Island.”
The participation of The Happy Brush helps create a great environment and “a real festival feel,” Lindner said.
The series works with nonprofit organizations such as the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Corporations such as Amur Equipment Finance also lend good support, Lindner said. Down the road, Railside Plaza will be improved and renamed Amur Park.
Dave Taylor, president of Grand Island Area Economic Devlopment Corp., likes to say “love where you live,” Lindner noted.
The city and many organizations help develop a bond with Hear Grand Island, Lindner said.
In planning the series each year, you truly “feel that community spirit,” he added.
He’s not just saying that, he said. “It’s love. Pure love, baby,” Lindner said.
Hear Grand Island, which runs through Aug. 6, has no admission charge.
But there are donation jars if people enjoy the show and “want to throw a couple bucks in to keep it going,” Lindner said.
Donations help organizers promote the series and keep building the talent level.
They want to “keep getting bigger and better bands” to the point where someday, they’ll have to figure out “Where are we going to fit 10,000 people down here? That’s what we’re working for,” Lindner said.
Lindner tells fellow concertgoers, “Be safe, come out and have a good time, respect your brothers and sisters and let’s have a good summer.”