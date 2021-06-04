A brand-new beer, blues and a pink bunny: Hear Grand Island returns in a big way

Brent Lindner, the founder and promoter of Hear Grand Island, is ecstatic about the return of the summer concert series.

“Last year was such a kick in the shorts,” Lindner said. The return has him “jumping for joy.”

Lindner hopes that tonight’s show will attract between 2,000 and 2,300 people. In 2019, the fourth year of Hear Grand Island, attendance ranged from 1,600 to about 3,500.

“We’re really excited to be able to throw these parties again this year,” Roe said. “And we really hope that everybody brings all their friends.”

Every year, at least 100 bands submit applications to play at Hear Grand Island.

But organizers also approach bands they’ve seen “and just know that we have to put them in front of people,” Roe said.

Some of the bands have never heard of Hear Grand Island, “which is still a mystery to me — how people don’t know about it yet,” Roe said. “But we’re hoping that this year we make enough noise that more people hear about it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What does Roe tell bands to convince them to come?

“We’ll pay them,” he said, laughing.