Growing and retaining a workforce is essential to the future prosperity of Grand Island. Businesses – large and small – make decisions daily about their operations and labor is always one of the top considerations.

To this end, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island are collaborating with Wayne State College to bring potential talent (college seniors) to the community via the Careers Scholars Cooperative Education Program.

This program is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and a pathway to successful careers. Students spend three years studying at WSC, followed by a year of paid internship at local Grand Island businesses.

The Career Scholars program is built on a foundation of collaboration and engagement between the college and local businesses, conducted by the Director of Workforce and Community Education, Tim Krupicka. With the help of Grand Island Chamber President Cindy Johnson, Krupicka identified businesses that may be interested in the program or have experience employing interns.

“We believe these interns will grow to love their careers and Grand Island and advance from an internship to a full-time position, thus growing our workforce,” Krupicka said.

Drawing inspiration from a successful Career Scholars program in Norfolk, Krupicka emphasizes the importance of creating a meaningful connection between employers and students.

One of the program’s key components is connecting students with the Grand Island community during their freshman year at Wayne State. To foster these connections, the program has incorporated events like meet-and-greet sessions, exposure to Grand Island attractions, and downtown Grand Island informational tours.

“Last August, we had a meet-and-greet at the Nebraska State Fair. We had a large number of employers who took time to welcome the students and introduce them to their businesses,” Krupicka said.

With a focus on education and preparation, the program also extends communication to the high schools, collaborating with educators to identify potential candidates. Krupicka uses his extensive background in education to his advantage when making these connections.

“I attend numerous career fairs, talking to students about the program and encouraging teachers to identify students that would be interested [in the program],” Krupicka said.

In addition to schools, Krupicka has a goal to get more involved with area events like FBLA, Skills USA and State Cheer and Dance, among other events where Wayne State College can host a booth to meet with students and parents.

Krupicka believes that one attractive element of the program is the scholarships offered to participating students. The scholarships increase yearly, reaching a peak of $15,000 in the senior year, with a significant portion allocated for housing during their internship. WSC officials are currently seeking proposals from developers and property owners in Grand Island for internship housing, which will accommodate the incoming WSC interns for their senior year in Grand Island.

A new class of interns will be starting this fall and will soon be making their way to Grand Island to get acquainted with the community, its businesses and amenities.

The early interaction between students and business leaders helps identify which companies would be a good fit for each intern. In preparation for the internship, a selection process, similar to a professional job interview, is undertaken. This is a mutual agreement and interest between the business and the student.

“Just like you would for another internship or a job placement, the internship offer is based on the qualifications of the student, in this case, the prospective intern’s qualifications and the [employer’s needs],” Krupicka said.

As the program expands, WSC aims to emphasize its commitment to Grand Island and its businesses.

“Wayne State College wants the city of Grand Island and the employers in Grand Island to know that we are committed to being a strong partner in their efforts to grow the workforce,” Krupicka said.

The Career Scholars Cooperative Education Program has created a bridge between education and the workforce, ensuring students are prepared for successful careers while providing local businesses with a talented pool of interns. With its innovative approach and emphasis on collaboration, WSC is poised to make a lasting impact on both its students and the Grand Island community.