A busy first year: Grand Island Regional Medical Center celebrates anniversary

During that year, a new medical office building opened next to the hospital and work is beginning on Tabitha’s new retirement center on the Prairie Commons grounds.

“The first year, with any new hospital, it’s a series of implementation of new services,” Speicher said.

One of the more important events was the hospital being certified for Medicare, the addition of commercial insurance contracts, the addition of new surgeons, physicians and other hospital professionals and staff.

In November, the hospital’s Emergency Services department opened to the public and on Jan. 4 of this year, the hospital saw the birth of its first baby in its maternity ward.

And as the months rolled on, Speicher said the number of services and health care personnel continued to grow.

He said a lot has happened at the new hospital since it first opened a year ago.

“It just kind of snowballed,” Speicher said. “We have been able to do a lot of things that we couldn’t have done last year because of the pandemic and the delays it caused. We have worked our way back to where we need to be.”

Speicher credits a lot of the hospital’s successes during a difficult first year to its employees.