'A calling:' Breanna McDonald hired as new Lincoln Elementary principal

Breanna McDonald started playing teacher as soon as she could talk.

Years later, teaching has turned from playtime into her passion as the academic support coach at Grand Island's Lincoln Elementary. The main catalyst being job shadowing a teacher while still in high school.

“From that point on I knew it was what I was meant to do. It was not really a choice, it was a calling. All of my experiences while attending Doane University only strengthened my desire to be an educator.”

Grand Island Public Schools recently announced the next step in McDonald’s career: her hiring as Lincoln Elementary’s new principal, taking the helm from Maureen Oman, who announced her retirement earlier this school year.

McDonald has been with Grand Island Public Schools since 2016 – her first foray into being a professional educator. She served as a first grade teacher, then kindergarten teacher throughout her four years at Jefferson Elementary. Eventually, McDonald switched to Lincoln Elementary as an instructional coach, where she has served the last two years.

It was location that led McDonald to Grand Island, but the school district itself has kept her here, she said. “I have stayed because of the people and students I have had the opportunity to serve. GIPS works diligently to serve the whole child at the highest level. They equip teachers with tools to support students and provide quality professional learning opportunities, which is huge and doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Something else that doesn’t happen everywhere is the district’s Community Schools program. McDonald said it has been an important component to Lincoln Elementary during Oman’s tenure, and it will remain so. “There is so much potential and I know our teachers, students and our families will greatly benefit from this incredible program. We already have some ideas in the works for the 2022-2023 school year that we are excited to share.”

McDonald has plenty of leadership experience, including within Lincoln Elementary. In her current role, she helps teachers design lessons and implement ways to engage students – and get them excited about learning.

She also has an exceptional mentor to guide her in Oman, she said. “I feel blessed to have her as a mentor and know she will always be a phone call away.”

“Since having the opportunity to work alongside Maureen as her coach, I am confident we will continue to build upon the legacy she will leave behind,” McDonald said. “Her passion for teachers, students and their families will always draw her back to Lincoln Elementary even after she retires.”

A passion not unlike McDonald’s – one that started early, and has only strengthened.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

