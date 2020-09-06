A chance to shine: Nebraska State Fair sees strong FFA turnout

More than 800 FFA exhibitors from throughout the state turned out for the FFA show this Labor Day weekend at the Nebraska State Fair.
“The exhibitors are thrilled to have an opportunity to come to the show and be able to have something to go to at the end of the summer,” said Ryan Hassebrook, FFA representative on the Nebraska State Fair board.
It was two-ring action in the air-conditioned Five Points Bank Livestock Arena. In one ring was the FFA cattle show. The other ring started out with the FFA Goat Show, followed by FFA Sheep Show. Outside, the temperature was approaching 100 degrees.
With all the uncertainty through the spring and summer — events getting canceled or rescheduled or redone — Hassebrook said the State Fair brought a “sense of normalcy” for the young exhibitors and their families.
When the State Fair Board decided to proceed with the fair this year, they had the 4-H show on first weekend. FFA was the second weekend. “The response from our exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive,” Hassebrook said.
He said it is a much more relaxed pace and less crowding in the barn, which was considerably more cooler than outside because of the giant overhead fan.
“Everyone has been really grateful for the opportunity to have the show,” Hassebrook said. “Folks are really enjoying the show.”
Along with the livestock shows, Hassebrook said there are about 500 static exhibits on display at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
Nearly 800 FFA students are in attendance for the FFA show. Hassebrook said normally the fair draws nearly 1,000 FFA students.
He said the students brought about 1,300 head of livestock — more than 400 head of cattle, nearly 500 head of hogs, and a combined 400 head of sheep and goats.
Hassebrook said FFA static exhibits were down, as many of the student projects were not able to be finished as schools across the state shut down during the second half of the school year.
“Every one is thankful for the opportunity to show,” he said. “They have been willing to work with us and their fellow exhibitors. It is about our young people. That is what we are growing in FFA, and what we are trying to grow here at the State Fair — the youth who will be future leaders of agriculture. We need leadership and that is what I’m seeing with these kids out there.”
And that positive message in preparing students for the future is helping strengthen the FFA program. There are 200 FFA chapters in Nebraska, which marks an all-time high.
One of the future leaders is 14-year-old Mia French from Bloomfield Community School.
French, a ninth grader, said FFA is her favorite subject among the all classes she is taking this fall.
“FFA teaches leadership and responsibility,” she said.
French is grateful for the opportunity to show her goats. She was able to show her goats at four competitions this year. Normally, she shows her goats at shows every weekend during the summer.
Kaydee Alxander, FFA adviser for Bloomfield Community School, was also in attendance. Four of her students were showing this weekend. Normally, there would be 12 to 15 of her FFA students showing at the State Fair.
“It has been a really interesting year for a lot of kids,” Alexander said.
A number of her students and their parents have asked Alexander about the Supervised Agricultural Experience part of their instruction. Agricultural education is made up of three components: classroom instruction, FFA and SAE.
“SAE is where it all comes together because they are learning in FFA and in the classroom to make careers out of it,” Alexander said.
Along with showing goats, Alexander said FFA has allowed French to expand her knowledge base about the goat production, along with specialty animals skills, such as training goats and miniature pigs and breeding corgis.
“She is taking a lot of different things she is learning in the classroom and at FFA contests and is able to put it into her ‘job’ during high school,” Alexander said. “These skills she is learning will help later in college or when looking for a job. She has hands-on experience working with animals.”
“Mia has learned to take care of her animal and now she is out there doing it,” Alexander said. “She is making a living off of her goats. She sells baby goats and sells finished goats for meat to different people. It is all coming for circle for her. She is learning what it takes to feed the world.”
The State Fair is like a hands-on classroom to supplement their learning, Alexander said.
“That is our goal,” Alexander said. “To create good adults and make the world better.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.