A chance to shine: Nebraska State Fair sees strong FFA turnout

More than 800 FFA exhibitors from throughout the state turned out for the FFA show this Labor Day weekend at the Nebraska State Fair.

“The exhibitors are thrilled to have an opportunity to come to the show and be able to have something to go to at the end of the summer,” said Ryan Hassebrook, FFA representative on the Nebraska State Fair board.

It was two-ring action in the air-conditioned Five Points Bank Livestock Arena. In one ring was the FFA cattle show. The other ring started out with the FFA Goat Show, followed by FFA Sheep Show. Outside, the temperature was approaching 100 degrees.

With all the uncertainty through the spring and summer — events getting canceled or rescheduled or redone — Hassebrook said the State Fair brought a “sense of normalcy” for the young exhibitors and their families.

When the State Fair Board decided to proceed with the fair this year, they had the 4-H show on first weekend. FFA was the second weekend. “The response from our exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive,” Hassebrook said.

He said it is a much more relaxed pace and less crowding in the barn, which was considerably more cooler than outside because of the giant overhead fan.