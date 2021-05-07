A change of plans: Bosselman Enterprises no longer building new hotel at old Skagway site on South Locust

A planned 100-room hotel at Bosselman Business Campus is no longer happening.
Instead, a “quick-serve restaurant” is being pursued for the property located at 1607 S. Locust St., south of State Fair Boulevard and east of Locust Street.
An amendment to Bosselman Enterprises’s 2015 redevelopment plan for the site was approved Wednesday by the Hall County Regional Planning Commission.
The original plan proposed the development of a 100-room hotel to the west of Bosselman’s corporate office building, Planning Director Chad Nabity said.
Changes in the market, though, have since caused Bosselman to re-examine its plans.
“Given the pandemic and what it has done to the travel industry, and the number of hotels that have been built in Grand Island in that intervening time frame, they are no longer looking at a hotel at that site,” Nabity said.
No details were provided on the proposed quick-serve restaurant.
Though it is a significant change to the original development plan, both uses are allowed on the site, he noted.
The project is consistent with the existing zoning and future land use plan for the area, which is designated as blighted and substandard.
The amount of tax-increment financing that will be generated by the project will be substantially less than if a hotel was being built, however.
“The change goes from about an $8 million hotel to a $500,000 quick-serve restaurant,” Nabity said.
Roughly $4.1 million in TIF will be required to complete the project.
The project still has more than $8.57 million worth of TIF-eligible expenses.
The developer will be responsible for funding the additional $4.48 million.
The property itself was purchased for $1.7 million.
While the plan was amended, the contract with the planning commission and the amount of TIF were not changed, though the project will no longer “pay out.”
A TIF bond issue of $6.55 million is expected to pay out only $4.1 million based on the revised plan.
“The primary activity for the (TIF) was renovation of the old Skagway building,” Nabity said. “They’ve already spent those dollars. The project itself will not generate enough revenue to reimburse them wholly.”
The amendment was approved with a 5-4 vote.
Commission members Tyler Doane, Robin Hendricksen, Leslie Ruge, Pat O’Neil, and Darrell Nelson voted in favor; Tony Randone, Hector Rubio, Leonard Rainforth, and Nick Olson voted against the change.