A change of plans: Bosselman Enterprises no longer building new hotel at old Skagway site on South Locust

The amount of tax-increment financing that will be generated by the project will be substantially less than if a hotel was being built, however.

“The change goes from about an $8 million hotel to a $500,000 quick-serve restaurant,” Nabity said.

Roughly $4.1 million in TIF will be required to complete the project.

The project still has more than $8.57 million worth of TIF-eligible expenses.

The developer will be responsible for funding the additional $4.48 million.

The property itself was purchased for $1.7 million.

While the plan was amended, the contract with the planning commission and the amount of TIF were not changed, though the project will no longer “pay out.”

A TIF bond issue of $6.55 million is expected to pay out only $4.1 million based on the revised plan.

“The primary activity for the (TIF) was renovation of the old Skagway building,” Nabity said. “They’ve already spent those dollars. The project itself will not generate enough revenue to reimburse them wholly.”

The amendment was approved with a 5-4 vote.