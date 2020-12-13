A Christmas story plot is different now

Ralphie is excited to work on a school project and types up an essay about “What do I want for Christmas?”

He pores his time into perfectly stating his desire for a Red Ryder Air Rifle and is thrilled when he sends it in to his teacher.

Sadly, he checks his online grade days later to find out that the got a C+ with an extra note of “you’ll shoot your eye out.”

Oh, Christmas tree

With social distancing and mask wearing, a family trip to get a Christmas tree and an infamous uttering of “Oh, fudge!” (actually, the F-dash-dash-dash word) due to an incident involving a flat tire is still entirely possible and likely in 2020.

Poor Ralphie knows that his last chance at a BB gun is good old Santa Claus. So when the family goes to the revitalized downtown’s celebration (with social distancing and masks), he gets into the phone booth across from Santa, who is stationed in another phone booth.

With a long line of children waiting their turn – how would any line of children spaced six feet apart not be long? – Ralphie stutters and fights to find the right words before he spits out what he really wants.

Santa replies, “You’ll shoot your eye out kid” before he hangs up.