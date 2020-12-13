A Christmas story plot is different now

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” might take on a different meaning for many people this year.
Same pandemic, different month.
Wherever my Christmas ends up being spent in any given year, one thing remains the same — I will commandeer the TV remote to watch at a minimum two out of the 24 continuous hours of “A Christmas Story” being aired.
Somehow a movie that was a dud in 1983 about a boy and his desire for a BB gun in the 1940s grew into a cult classic that resonated with the children of the ‘80s only after they reached adulthood.
It was the right movie in the right place at the right time — eventually.
“A Christmas Story 2020” might lack some of the charm.
Imagine 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, his brother Randy and a couple of friends wondering around the big box store while his mother frantically searches for any Clorox wipes.
Despite his glasses fogging up over his mask, Ralphie spies exactly what he wants for Christmas — an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.
Knowing that his parents likely wouldn’t approve such a gift request, Ralphie decides to discreetly drops hints.
So when his parents are away from their laptops, he goes into stealth mode to sneak in searches for “Red Ryder Air Rifle” in Google, knowing full well that their Facebook page soon steadily will see ads for such products popping up on a regular basis.
But his excitement gets to him, and at breakfast he blurts out what he wants. His mother responds, “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
What would usually be a time of year ripe for adventure for young boys is different for Ralphie and friends. With online school taking place, there is no fear about racing through snow-covered alleys hoping to avoid bullies. (Unfortunately, cyberbullying is a more likely reality in our modern times.)
Randy doesn’t have to get bundled up to go out into the cold in a much less than maneuverable snowsuit. But he puts up a fight to have to get out of his pajamas before Zoom school begins.
“Whyyyyyyyy?” he wails.
Triple dog dare
Youthful mischief is also different in 2020. Instead of triple dog dares to stick a tongue onto a flag pole, children triple dog dare each other to sneak their dogs into view for the entire class to see in the middle of math.
While Ralphie gets more and more excited as Christmas approaches, his father is also excited. Mr. Parker is expecting a large gift after helping out an Ethiopian prince free up some illegally held funds by giving him $2,000.
Sadly, Mr. Parker’s unexpected winnings never arrive. He probably wishes that he received a woman’s leg lamp instead. (Mrs. Parker actually prefers being out $2,000 to having to deal with a leg lamp!)
Ralphie is excited to work on a school project and types up an essay about “What do I want for Christmas?”
He pores his time into perfectly stating his desire for a Red Ryder Air Rifle and is thrilled when he sends it in to his teacher.
Sadly, he checks his online grade days later to find out that the got a C+ with an extra note of “you’ll shoot your eye out.”
Oh, Christmas tree
With social distancing and mask wearing, a family trip to get a Christmas tree and an infamous uttering of “Oh, fudge!” (actually, the F-dash-dash-dash word) due to an incident involving a flat tire is still entirely possible and likely in 2020.
Poor Ralphie knows that his last chance at a BB gun is good old Santa Claus. So when the family goes to the revitalized downtown’s celebration (with social distancing and masks), he gets into the phone booth across from Santa, who is stationed in another phone booth.
With a long line of children waiting their turn – how would any line of children spaced six feet apart not be long? – Ralphie stutters and fights to find the right words before he spits out what he really wants.
Santa replies, “You’ll shoot your eye out kid” before he hangs up.
On Christmas Day, Ralphie receives his desired gun from his father, does nearly shoot his eye out and the family has to go get Chinese drive-thru after the Bumpeses’ bloodhounds get into the house and devour the turkey.
But that night Ralphie goes to sleep with his Red Ryder held closely, dreaming of much better days ahead.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
