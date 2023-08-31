With the Nebraska State Fair in town, there are many vendors that offer a lot of different unique food options. And many are fried.

Hot dogs, burgers, corn dogs, slushies, funnel cakes and fried oreos are among the old standards enjoyed by many people. Chris Watts and her family said that they probably stick to more common food while attending fairs.

However, there are also people who enjoy eating foods unique to the vendors. Adrian Perske said he likes eating less common foods, having eaten some alligator and a turkey leg beforehand.

Attendees may have trouble finding those quirky meals in the real world, but the State Fair helps to highlight some of the best items.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the State Fair held the Unique and New Food Contest, where several judges decided on the most eccentric food item from one of the food vendors. The results were four less-than-common items, with a winner in the savory category, one in the sweet category, then a runner-up in both.

For the sweets category, the runner-up was the Dole Whip Split from the Hawaiian Chill Pineapple Whip, a dessert concession stand. It consists of soft serve Dole Pineapple and Dole Strawberry, with whip cream, pineapple wedges, chocolate caramel and strawberry sauce, gummy bears, sprinkles and a cherry on top.

Chloe Aguilar, who runs the Hawaiian Chill, said the idea for a split came two years ago, but she had decided to go with a different idea at the time.

“Right after the State Fair, we start coming up with something,” said Aguilar. “Because we bring a new item to the fair every year.”

Aguilar said that they had sold quite a bit of the Dole Whip Split, but she didn’t know the exact number. Aguilar was surprised with the popularity of the split, as well as with unique items sold in the past.

“When we throw out the ideas, we think, ‘Oh, that sounds good to us,’” said Aguilar. “But you never know what people aren’t gonna like.”

The winner of the sweet category was the Peachy Pig from Pig in A Bag, a barbecue food truck. It starts with a piece of peach flavored cake, then gets topped with peaches, cheesecake topping, caramel sauce and bacon.

Mickey Hatcher, co-owner of Pig in A Bag with his wife Donna, said he had been trying to come up with a dessert item since their first year at the fair. Mickey Hatcher knew he wanted to have peaches and cream in the dish, and figured that it should also have pork in it.

“[Customers] are at first very surprised how well the combination of the bacon offsets the sweetness of the peaches and the cake,” said Mickey Hatcher.

Mickey Hatcher was surprised when they had won the sweet category for the Unique and New Food Contest, but also very happy to have won.

According to Donna and Mickey, they have sold more than 300 Peachy Pigs. Many people have given them positive feedback for the dessert, which has made Mickey Hatcher happy.

“It’s probably the best feeling that I can possibly imagine,” said Mickey Hatcher. “Cause, you know, as a cook, a chef, I like to hear feedback from people to see what they like, how it makes them feel when they eat it.”

Peachy Pig is an item only for the state fair, though Mickey said they were looking to make it available for catering, not the regular food truck.

“Something [Mickey] didn’t say is that he likes making people happy,” said Donna Hatcher. “And he makes people happy with his food.”

For the savory category, the runner-up was the Birria Melt from Leon on Wheels, a Mexican food truck. It consists of Birria, onions, cilantro and mozzarella cheese, all in-between two slices of toasted bread.

Enrique Leon, owner of Leon on Wheels, said the idea for the Birria Melt came from wanting to add a Mexican twist to a grilled cheese sandwich.

“Who doesn’t like a grilled cheese sandwich?” said Leon. “Everybody does, so I kind of just made it my own way.”

As of Tuesday, Leon believes he has sold around 300 Birria Melts at the State Fair and that it was the second-most popular item. Leon was confident that it would become the most popular item by this weekend.

According to Leon, there have been people telling him the Birria Melts are phenomenal and wondering how he didn’t win the Unique and New Food Contest. With positive responses, Leon said that they give him more motivation.

“It’s a great feeling,’” said Leon. “Knowing that I can offer something to people and they appreciate it.”

The winner of the savory category, and for the overall competition, was the Jac Mak from Cactus Jacks, a mobile barbecue restaurant. With a creamy mac and cheese at the base, the meal is topped with a slow smoked brisket, jalapenos and barbeque sauce drizzled on.

Cactus Jacks’ owner Jeff Leo said they had come up with the Jac Mak back in June, with all the ingredients already in-house and used in different applications. Leo just needed something special to make it work.

“We wanted to use a clear cup,” said Leo. “I know sometimes it’s a little warm, but we use a clear cup because it’s a visual thing.”

Every year, Cactus Jacks tries to bring a new food item to the state fair, generally starting the idea process during the spring. This is the fourth time the restaurant has won the Unique and New Food Contest since it started in 2015.

“We’re gonna step up the challenge,” said Leo. “And try to keep creating in order to come up with something unique.”

Leo said that the Jac Mak was a very popular item for them. Though the Jac Mak was put on the menu in July, Leo said that they didn’t advertise the meal.

“We don’t want to advertise it,’” said Leo. “We want to see if it would grow on its own and become popular.”

With a trophy sitting right outside the Cactus Jacks stall, Leo predicts the Jac Mak will become even more popular during this next weekend of the fair.

Food Stall Locations Hawaiian Chill Pineapple Whip At Food Pod #505, along Main street across from the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center

Pig in A Bag At a concession stand on the North wall inside the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center

Leon on Wheels At Food Pod #306, in-between 1868 lane and Cowboy way in the Market place

Cactus Jacks At Food Pod #505, right next to the Knight's of Columbus Bingo



Nebraska State Fair attendees can purchase all four food items. Whether attendees want sweet or savory, common or unique, the fair has plenty of food options to offer.