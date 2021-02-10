A euphonious event: Wood River’s Jacob Evans wins Hall County Spelling Bee

WOOD RIVER — Jacob Evans received euphonious news Tuesday afternoon as he was crowned the winner of the Hall County Spelling Bee.

Evans, an eighth-grader at Wood River Rural Public Schools correctly spelled the word “euphonious” to win the spelling bee, after also spelling “silhouette” correctly when second-place finisher Addy Duering misspelled that word.

Evans said he has participated in the spelling bee since he was in fifth grade, but this is the first time he has placed first. While it always was a goal for him to win the spelling bee, Evans called his win surprising and said he never expected to make it as far as he did.

Wood River Elementary Principal Kelly Klanecky, who served as the spelling bee’s judge, said 29 Hall County students in grades 5-8 participated in the spelling bee. She said the number of participants was smaller than usual because Grand Island Public Schools did not bring students to compete due to the coronavirus.

According to the Independent, the 2020 Hall County Spelling Bee had 61 competitors.

