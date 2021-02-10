A euphonious event: Wood River’s Jacob Evans wins Hall County Spelling Bee

WOOD RIVER — Jacob Evans received euphonious news Tuesday afternoon as he was crowned the winner of the Hall County Spelling Bee.
Evans, an eighth-grader at Wood River Rural Public Schools correctly spelled the word “euphonious” to win the spelling bee, after also spelling “silhouette” correctly when second-place finisher Addy Duering misspelled that word.
Evans said he has participated in the spelling bee since he was in fifth grade, but this is the first time he has placed first. While it always was a goal for him to win the spelling bee, Evans called his win surprising and said he never expected to make it as far as he did.
Wood River Elementary Principal Kelly Klanecky, who served as the spelling bee’s judge, said 29 Hall County students in grades 5-8 participated in the spelling bee. She said the number of participants was smaller than usual because Grand Island Public Schools did not bring students to compete due to the coronavirus.
According to the Independent, the 2020 Hall County Spelling Bee had 61 competitors.
Students began by competing in writing before moving on to the oral competition. Klanecky said that, to move on to the oral round, students had to spell at least 70% of their words correctly in the written round. She said nine kids moved on to the oral round.
“We had originally told everyone 80%, but we would not have had very many kids move on to the oral competition,” Klanecky said. “So we decided to just have a few more kids participate.”
As the winner of the Hall County Spelling Bee, Evans will compete in the Omaha World-Herald’s Midwest Spelling Bee on March 13.
“It is an entirely online bee this year because of COVID,” Klanecky said. “So, our winner (Evans) will log on to the computer here at school (Wood River) and compete in the bee that way.”
To prepare for the Midwest Spelling Bee, Evans said he plans to read a dictionary and practice spelling words.
“Sometimes my dad gives me random words to spell,” he said.
Klanecky said the plan is to host the spelling bee again next year.