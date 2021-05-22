A four-day journey to Lincoln: Pony Express Riders stress importance of mental health, suicide prevention

Boys Town wants to help young people and families before those kids have to be removed from their homes, she said.

“We work really hard to wrap that whole family up and make sure we are helping at every level of their mental health challenges,” Starling said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Young people have struggled through the pandemic “just like everybody else did,” she said.

Starling feels Boys Town “did a great job during the pandemic. We moved everything to telehealth and we kept seeing kids. We were doing it virtually, and we were grateful that the state allowed us to do that for Medicaid kids as well as (those with) commercial insurance.”

Boys Town is reimbursed for behavioral health treatment for families with Medicaid.

By continuing to see kids and families during the pandemic, Starling believes Boys Town made a real impact on the young people “because it helped keep their symptoms lower.”

The Pony Express riders have visited the Boys Town facility on Highway 281 before, when it was the Boys Town shelter. It’s now a behavioral health clinic.

“We are really excited that come August we will have seven doctoral-level providers in our communities,” Starling said.