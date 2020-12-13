A ‘gem’ in downtown Aurora: New jewelry store provides special gifts for the holiday season

AURORA — Despite setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley Nisley has her new jewelry store off and running for the holiday season.
Ashley Brooke Jewelry is located at 1212 L St, in Aurora. Brooke is her middle name.
Nisley started in the jewelry business working for Howard’s Jewelry in Grand Island.
“I was planned to be holiday help and ended up growing pretty passionate about the industry,” Nisley said.
As she got involved, Nisley said there was a “lot more to know that I could have ever imagined when it comes to diamonds and gemstones, not to mention jewelry maintenance and repair.”
After spending months researching and expanding her knowledge of gemstone and diamond basics, Nisley said she would find herself paying close attention to the special care taken to every client’s jewelry under repair or remodel.
“The tasks of a bench jeweler are so very tedious and sometimes painstaking,” she said. “It really is an art.”
But when her son, Carter, was born, she left her position in Grand Island.
“I wasn’t comfortable traveling away from my new baby boy, so I focused solely on my career as a hair stylist in Aurora until I met Dan Willis, owner of Heartland Jewelry,” Nisley said.
That happened when she stopped by the store prior to Christmas 2019, just as another customer.
“They had already began their retirement sale,” Nisley said. “I had been meaning to stop in the store for a while. I would never had guessed our meeting would have evolved into the exchange it did.”
Willis told Nisley that a potential buyer for the store had a change of plans and he might be closing shop. She said Aurora has had a jewelry store as a part of their community for approximately 60 years, and she didn’t want it close.
“It is a very diverse little town with so much to offer.” Nisley said of Aurora.
Believing fate had intervened, she went home and discussed the idea of buying the store with her husband, Anthony.
“To my surprise, he was excited for a new adventure,” Nisley said. And since then he’s been there “every step of the way.”
They purchased the store in February and immediately began to remodel their new business.
They planned a grand opening in March, but then the virus began to spread quickly and health directives to contain the pandemic were issued. Like many businesses, the pandemic affected the way Nisley operated as inventory deliveries were either canceled or postponed.
While Nisley hosted a soft opening in March, merchandise was scared for the first several months.
“I ran the store completely on my own until the end of November when I hired my first employee,” she said. “It is wonderful to finally have some help.”
Earlier this month, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Nisley said she specializes in custom design Jewelry.
“I am able to put together sketches for the clients, these are turned into digital images.” Quotes are “free with no obligation to buy,” she said.
Nisley described the process as “fun.”
“Something that is especially gratifying is to help people use a family ring,” she said. “Sometimes the style can be undesirable — but the sentiment remains. I have used diamonds from a ring of a grandmother passed to create a beautiful semi-mounted engagement ring to hold a new center diamond for proposal. This made an heirloom ring mean something completely different to its wearer.”
Nisley said she sells fine jewelry —14kt gold with diamonds and gemstones including “one-of-a-kind” pieces designed by her for “an even more special gift to that special someone,” she said.
“We offer jewelry repair — done in house by a contracted jeweler we trust,” Nisley said. “Nothing is sent out or mailed, unless a special circumstance presents itself — and that will only be done when in agreement with the jewelry’s owner.”
She said transparency is very important.
“We are someone you can trust — and will strive to remain that way,” Nisley said.
They also offer diamond upgrading of all engagement rings diamonds purchased at the store. Nisley said they will also consider upgrading rings purchased from stores that have since closed down.
“We buy scrap gold offering a cash payout or a larger amount with using your scrap to purchase an item or items of merchandise,” she said.
They also offer free ear piercing with the purchase of the 14kt earrings used to do so.
“I learned everything I know about jewelry through working within the business and studying on my own,” Nisley said. “There is so much more to know about the jewelry trade than I could have ever imagined before I took a position as a sales representative and later a custom design and diamond specialist.”
She said she is still learning new things every day.
“As technology grows the options continue to grow as well when it comes to fine jewelry options and differences,” Nisley said. “I am eager to discover what the future might bring.”
She is a member of the Independent Jeweler’s Association.
“This was such a blessing,” Nisley said. “This group is composed of jewelers and jewelry vendors across the country and in Canada.”
As a special service, she said, the stores offers private shopping experiences by appointment.
“When it is time to pick out that one special ring, it is important to most that it remain private,” Nisley said.
Those who want the private shopping experience, can schedule an evening appointment.
“We will ask you to park in a concealed parking location and enter the building discreetly,” she said. “The doors will remain locked and the buyer will have the opportunity to discuss their needs and wants — dealing only with us without interruption or discovery.”
They also offer free delivery up to 25 miles of the store.
“We can do a live video chat with you to discuss our merchandise to meet your needs,” Nisley said. “If you have trouble choosing between a couple items, it is no problem. Anthony will bring a small selection for you to choose from in person. We will wear masks and as long as we are feeling healthy will offer this as long as the pandemic is affecting our clients, not to mention those most dear to us.”
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 402-694-3796 or check online at www.ashleybrookejewelry.com.
Ashley Brooke Jewelry can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
