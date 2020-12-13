A ‘gem’ in downtown Aurora: New jewelry store provides special gifts for the holiday season

She said transparency is very important.

“We are someone you can trust — and will strive to remain that way,” Nisley said.

They also offer diamond upgrading of all engagement rings diamonds purchased at the store. Nisley said they will also consider upgrading rings purchased from stores that have since closed down.

“We buy scrap gold offering a cash payout or a larger amount with using your scrap to purchase an item or items of merchandise,” she said.

They also offer free ear piercing with the purchase of the 14kt earrings used to do so.

“I learned everything I know about jewelry through working within the business and studying on my own,” Nisley said. “There is so much more to know about the jewelry trade than I could have ever imagined before I took a position as a sales representative and later a custom design and diamond specialist.”

She said she is still learning new things every day.

“As technology grows the options continue to grow as well when it comes to fine jewelry options and differences,” Nisley said. “I am eager to discover what the future might bring.”

She is a member of the Independent Jeweler’s Association.