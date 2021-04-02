A grand day for a joke: April Fools’ Day prank pulled on Grand Generation employee

“What can I do to help you accomplish that?” the sheriff asked.

He never took Wheeler into custody or outfitted her in handcuffs. In fact, as he took her outside, he told her not to be afraid.

As Wheeler sat in the patrol unit with Conrad, Hall County Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster poked her head inside and told her, “I’m not going to let him take you away.”

Wheeler knew she wasn’t really in trouble.

“I come here. I go home. I stop at the grocery store occasionally,” she said later. “I don’t do a whole lot of anything else.”

“Helen’s got to be one of the nicest jokesters you’ve ever met in your life,” Quandt said.

He knows all about April Fools’ Day pranks.

“I’ve done a few of them in the past,” Quandt said.

In persuading Conrad to help, he promised to donate $100 to the sheriff’s favorite charity. Conrad gave the check to the Grand Generation Center.

Wheeler, a native of Palco, Kan., moved to Grand Island in 1963 to attend business school. She has been married to Paul for 57 years. They are the parents of Troy, Audie and Shawn.