A growing crisis: 109 Hall County tenants face eviction when federal moratorium expires

“That’s why we have so many (delinquent tenants),” Hall said, “because we’re under an eviction moratorium and we’re just continuing to communicate with them, letting them know they have an obligation and need to continue to honor that.”

Many delinquent residents are making efforts to find some assistance, Hall said.

“Some let us know they’re struggling, and we understand that,” he said. “There are some who don’t communicate with us, which makes it difficult, because we’re in a position to definitely make sure we follow our policies and procedures, and collect rent like we should.”

More important than rental assistance is extending the moratorium, Hall said.

“I’m hoping we get an extension on the moratorium either from the CDC or from Congress under the current act they’re working on,” he said. “I hope they revisit it and address the real need we have across the nation, including in Grand Island.”

HCHA does not want to evict tenants, Hall said.