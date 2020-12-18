A growing crisis: 109 Hall County tenants face eviction when federal moratorium expires

More than 100 Hall County residents face eviction when the federal moratorium expires Dec. 31.
A moratorium on residential evictions was put into effect by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 4 in response to the pandemic.
Hall County Housing Authority told The Independent that 109 of its tenants face eviction for nonpayment of rent if the moratorium is not extended.
“That’s not something we want to do, and we’re working really hard to avoid that,” HCHA Executive Director Barry Hall said.
Roughly 28% of HCHA’s population is delinquent, Hall said.
A total of $69,884.86 in rental income has not been received by HCHA for 2020.
“I’m pretty confident in saying all of it is based on COVID-19 and job loss or job furlough, or reduction in income,” Hall said. “That’s caused them to be in this type of situation.”
Out of 384 households, 10% are on a repayment plan to avoid losing their housing, Hall said.
HCHA is working to get renters connected with agencies for assistance. Hall said 37 tenants had contacted agencies.
No discussion of an extension has occurred at the federal level.
“By the end of this year, the CDC moratorium on evictions will expire, and we have not heard anything from the (U.S.) Congress, the governor, the CDC or (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) if that’s going to be extended,” Hall said.
Federal rental assistance of $58 billion has been proposed.
More than $100 billion is needed, though, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, Hall said.
“I would like to see Congress move closer to that number to be able to alleviate the possible tsunami that could be coming from a number of evictions that would affect not only tenants, but many of our landlords we partner with,” he said.
The problem is nationwide, Hall said.
“We’re talking 17 million households,” he said. “I’m concerned that Congress has not moved fast enough to come up with a solution.”
HCHA uses the same procedure from evictions as most landlords.
The resident is first notified of delinquency by letter.
“We let them know they need to resolve the delinquency within 14 days, and if they do not we move to the courts to resolve it,” Hall said.
The HCHA has not sent such letters.
“That’s why we have so many (delinquent tenants),” Hall said, “because we’re under an eviction moratorium and we’re just continuing to communicate with them, letting them know they have an obligation and need to continue to honor that.”
Many delinquent residents are making efforts to find some assistance, Hall said.
“Some let us know they’re struggling, and we understand that,” he said. “There are some who don’t communicate with us, which makes it difficult, because we’re in a position to definitely make sure we follow our policies and procedures, and collect rent like we should.”
More important than rental assistance is extending the moratorium, Hall said.
“I’m hoping we get an extension on the moratorium either from the CDC or from Congress under the current act they’re working on,” he said. “I hope they revisit it and address the real need we have across the nation, including in Grand Island.”
HCHA does not want to evict tenants, Hall said.
“No one wants to be in this situation, and nobody wants to be in the business of putting people out of their homes,” he said. “That’s not the business we’re in. We’re in the business of providing homes. But that deadline is looming, and it is something we have to address as property managers and housing providers.”
Agencies able to offer rental assistance may contact Hall County Housing Authority at 308-385-5530 or visit the HCHA office, 1834 W. Seventh St., in Grand Island.
