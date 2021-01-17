A half century of customer service: Five Points Bank celebrates 50th anniversary

By Robert Pore
From its beginning in Grand Island 50 years ago, Five Points Bank has experienced tremendous growth to become Nebraska’s fifth-largest Nebraska-based bank holding company with $2 billion in assets.
Founded in September 1971, Five Points Bank, 2015 N. Broadwell Ave., is a family-owned bank born out of a need for quality, customer-centric banking in the Grand Island community. With branches in Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion-
LaVista and Sumner, Five Points Bank and Five Points Bank of Hastings are divisions of Hometown Banc Corp.
The bank was founded by William Marshall Jr. and his son, Bill Marshall III, who died in 2016.
Five Points Bank got its start in 1970. A group of Grand Islanders, including William Marshall Jr., saw a need for a new bank in the Five Points area.
“There was no bank serving the industrious Five Points area of Grand Island, and laws at that time prevented banks from opening branches more than 500 feet from their existing structures,” said Sharon Marshall, Bill Marshall’s wife “The only solution was to charter a new bank.”
In an earlier interview with Bill Marshall, when Five Points celebrated it 40th anniversary, he said the Five Points area, which was dominated by Skagway, the largest discount retailer at the time, was not being covered by a bank.
Marshall said in the interview that a number of shareholders of Commercial National Bank in downtown Grand Island, including Marshall’s father, decided to charter a bank where Five Points Bank is now. The new bank received its charter in 1970 and opened in the fall of 1971.
It was the first new bank charter in Grand Island since the Great Depression. Under the Marshalls’ leadership, Five Points grew to $700,000 in total assets by the end of its first year.
During the early development of the bank, Marshall was practicing law in Omaha.
“I came out to Grand Island in June of 1971,” Marshall said in 2011. “My dad was chairman of the original Five Points charter application. He kept trying to persuade me to come out here. Eventually, he convinced me to come out here and be involved in starting the bank.”
Marshall III became president in 1975, and the bank grew to $10 million in assets by 1977.
When Five Points Bank opened, Marshall said, there was little commercial development along the Highway 281 corridor. Most commercial activity was located on East and West Highway 30 and along Second and Third streets downtown.
Over the years, Five Points Bank added to its original building on North Broadwell.
In 1980, the bank expanded with a branch at 3111 W. Stolley Park Road. In 1994, another branch opened at 2009 N. Diers Ave.
“We expanded where we saw a need,” Marshall said in 2011.
In 1999, Five Points opened a branch on Walnut Street. It later moved to 518 N. Eddy St.
In 2004, Five Points Bank expanded to Kearney, where it has two locations. Banking laws have changed since the original Five Points Bank opened in 1971, allowing banks to have multiple branches away from their main buildings and in other communities.
Five Points has also expanded to Papillion-LaVista and has purchased a location in central Omaha, which will open in the fall.
Marshall’s two sons-in-law, attorneys Tom Kelley and Matt Maser, have joined the bank and now oversee the Omaha area properties.
In meeting the needs of an ever-changing community, the Five Points Bank on Eddy Street helps to serve Grand Island’s growing Hispanic population.
The bank’s holding company also owns a majority share of the Five Points Bank in Hastings. Five Points Bank saw an opportunity in Hastings, but because of federal banking laws at the time, it could not start a branch bank. Instead, the holding company and members of the Hastings community received a charter to open the bank in 2000.
Highlights over Five Points’ 50 years include:
• 1978: Became outstate leader for Small Business Administration loans focusing on business lending.
• 1979: Started Golden Club, serving customers 55 and older with special luncheons and trips.
• 1981: First branch opened on Stolley Park Road.
• 1990: $100 million in assets reached.
• 1994: Focused on becoming the technology leader in central Nebraska with the creation of Check Imaging.
• 1994: Northwest Grand Island branch opened.
• 1997: Hometown Banc Corp. holding company created.
• 2000: Five Points Bank of Hastings established.
• 2002: Kearney branch opened.
• 2011: Five Points Bank entered Omaha market.
• 2012: Five Points Bank and Five Points Bank of Hastings reached $1 billion in total assets.
• 2016: Opened state-of-the-art technology center.
• 2018: Lincoln branch opened.
• 2020: Holding company reached $2 billion in assets.
The secret of Five Points Bank’s success, according to Marshall, “is making good, common-sense decisions.”
That philosophy of common-sense financial management has helped the bank add jobs in the community by financing new businesses and expanding existing ones.
Also, with the ever-changing banking industry, Five Points Bank has kept up with the latest financial tools to help its customers grow their investments and money.
Marshall’s daughter, Kristen Marshall Maser, vice chairman of Five Points Bank, said the success of the bank is its “underlining values.”
Those values include taking care of customers and being a community partner, she said.
Over the 50 years, Five Points Bank has given back to many community causes and organizations. It is a strong supporter of the Nebraska State Fair. Bill Marshall served on the Nebraska State Fair Board. The bank secured the naming rights of the livestock arena at Fonner Park.
“My dad believed that if Grand Island was prosperous, then the bank will be prosperous,” Marshall Maser said.
And another key aspect of the bank’s success is its family ownership. Marshall Maser is the third generation of Marshalls who have been involved in Five Points.
Sharon Marshall also gave credit to the bank’s employees for its continued success.
“They are loyal employees and wonderful people,” she said.
Five Points Bank will officially mark 50 years in business on Sept. 13.
“It’s been a terrific ride, and it’s still going stronger than ever,” Sharon Marshall said. “We want to celebrate throughout the year with giveaways, special events and sharing stories with our customers and friends. Stay tuned for details.”