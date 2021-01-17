A half century of customer service: Five Points Bank celebrates 50th anniversary

Marshall said in the interview that a number of shareholders of Commercial National Bank in downtown Grand Island, including Marshall’s father, decided to charter a bank where Five Points Bank is now. The new bank received its charter in 1970 and opened in the fall of 1971.

It was the first new bank charter in Grand Island since the Great Depression. Under the Marshalls’ leadership, Five Points grew to $700,000 in total assets by the end of its first year.

During the early development of the bank, Marshall was practicing law in Omaha.

“I came out to Grand Island in June of 1971,” Marshall said in 2011. “My dad was chairman of the original Five Points charter application. He kept trying to persuade me to come out here. Eventually, he convinced me to come out here and be involved in starting the bank.”

Marshall III became president in 1975, and the bank grew to $10 million in assets by 1977.

When Five Points Bank opened, Marshall said, there was little commercial development along the Highway 281 corridor. Most commercial activity was located on East and West Highway 30 and along Second and Third streets downtown.

Over the years, Five Points Bank added to its original building on North Broadwell.