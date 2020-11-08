A healthy win: Central Catholic recognized with award for staff wellness efforts

Grand Island Central Catholic has been recognized at the state level for its staff wellness program.
The school was named a recipient of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Governor’s Wellness Award for its work with its Educators Health Alliance (EHA) wellness program. A total of 14 Nebraska organizations representing 13 communities are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs. GICC was one of only 10 educational institutions in the state honored.
GICC received the grower award, which, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, honors businesses and organizations demonstrating “significant improvement” in employee health behaviors.
Betty Seim, GICC school nurse, said the award was announced in September, but the school was formally awarded it the last week of October on a Zoom call with Ricketts and state wellness representatives.
She said GICC also received a governor’s wellness award in 2014 and 2017.
“This award recognizes the efforts we put forth every day in trying to have that culture of wellness in our building,” Seim said.
According to Seim, the EHA wellness program has 78% staff participation and looks at nutrition, health care and exercise activities.
“We have developed an area in our weight room for the adults in our building with low-impact cardio equipment specific to them available at no cost,” she said. “We are looking to enhance that by adding some additional equipment. In our meetings, when we have food items, we look to make them nutritious. We encourage our employees to have an annual visit with a physician. We do flu shots for our staff, too. There are just a lot of things we do every year and just keep building on it.”
With its EHA wellness program, Seim said GICC does a challenge every month that centers on six areas of wellness: emotional, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual. October’s challenge focused on mindfulness.
In order to receive the award, Seim said she submitted staff’s personal health assessment data from the EHA program and data from a completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention score card for the application form.
“It gets worked into the governor’s application form to show them what we are doing,” she said. “Then, it has to be evidence-based, so we have to then show them our progress toward those goals and what our ongoing goals are.”
GICC Principal Jordan Engle said the governor’s wellness award is a testament to everything the school’s staff has done “to take care of themselves.”
”We really talk about self-care a lot as a staff. Sometimes that is mental self-care and physical self-care,” he said. “Of course, the governor’s wellness award is more on that physical side. I am just really happy that our staff prioritizes that kind of stuff because we want to make sure that we are healthy so we can do a good job for our kids.”
Engle said that with GICC’s staff median age being “a lot higher than what most schools would expect,” staff are making efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle and students are taking note of this.
“Our students are not afraid to engage our staff in conversations about that,” he said. “They see our staff up in the weight room working out. We hope students pick up on those habits and are lifelong health advocates.”
