A healthy win: Central Catholic recognized with award for staff wellness efforts

“We have developed an area in our weight room for the adults in our building with low-impact cardio equipment specific to them available at no cost,” she said. “We are looking to enhance that by adding some additional equipment. In our meetings, when we have food items, we look to make them nutritious. We encourage our employees to have an annual visit with a physician. We do flu shots for our staff, too. There are just a lot of things we do every year and just keep building on it.”

With its EHA wellness program, Seim said GICC does a challenge every month that centers on six areas of wellness: emotional, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual. October’s challenge focused on mindfulness.

In order to receive the award, Seim said she submitted staff’s personal health assessment data from the EHA program and data from a completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention score card for the application form.

“It gets worked into the governor’s application form to show them what we are doing,” she said. “Then, it has to be evidence-based, so we have to then show them our progress toward those goals and what our ongoing goals are.”