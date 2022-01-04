A Higher Plane expanding into Grand Island's old Woolworth building

Van Winkle has since become friends with many area practitioners of mediumship, reiki, and other styles of healing.

“That gave me the energy and the courage to do open the store, which is awesome because I love being around like-minded people, and they’re all trying to have positive attitudes and live a positive lifestyle,” she said.

Renovations for the former Woolworth building will cost roughly $200,000, depending on whether a new sprinkler system is needed for the space.

The space will need to be able to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

With the expansion, Van Winkle said it is likely she will bring on more employees.

“It’s more about having more availability for people to come use my space,” she said. “Also people in Grand Island will be able to use the space, too, just for any events they have, like graduations or all-day meetings or conferences.”

She added, “It won’t necessarily be connected to the store, so I can have alternative uses.”

While the meditation space and multipurpose room will be open in January, work on the rest of the building will take place through 2022.