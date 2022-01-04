A Higher Plane expanding into Grand Island's old Woolworth building

Grand Island’s A Higher Plane spiritualist store is undergoing a major expansion.
Owner Tammy Van Winkle has purchased the old Woolworth building adjacent to the store located at 311 W. Third St.
“I’m really excited to purchase the building next door to this building,” she said. “In its former days it was Woolworth, and it was all one building, so I feel like I can bring the building back to its original one building again.”
The former Underground Cafe space and storefront is being turned into a meditation studio, which is expected to open this month.
“I’ll have classes and my coffee chat there. I’ll have little workshops and book signings,” she said.
Van Winkle has plans for the rest of the building’s space.
“The back part of that space is a really big, open room, with a loft similar to what I have here. It just goes all the way across,” she said. “I want to develop that into a little studio space and have the downstairs be a big event space, for bigger speakers and Zenfest, and expos.”
A Higher Plane opened in October 2018. The mind/body/spirit store offers “tools people use on their spiritual journey,” Van Winkle explained.
Among its offerings are crystals, smudging, singing bowls, tarot sets, books and jewelry, along with fellowship and community.
“We have tools that, if people are looking to meditate, or use these tools that are maybe metaphysical in nature, things you can’t see, we offer that,” she said. “We have different holistic healing modalities. Psychic mediums and reiki, that sort of thing.”
There is a growing interest locally in the unseen world and personal, spiritual journeys, Van Winkle said.
“A lot of people are coming in saying, ‘I just suddenly got interested in all of this stuff. What does it all mean? Why is it so popular?’” she said. “We offer guidance on these things.”
Van Winkle was inspired to open the store based on her own spiritual awakening, she said.
“I became suddenly, intensely interested in this type of thing, and I had never been interested before,” she said. “As I was trying to learn and I was running around and doing online classes, and trying to go to this seminar or that conference, I was like, someone needs to open a store in Grand Island so that people who have the same questions I do can come and learn.”
The intention, she added, was to provide a place where visitors from out of town could share their practices and spiritualist teachings.
Van Winkle has since become friends with many area practitioners of mediumship, reiki, and other styles of healing.
“That gave me the energy and the courage to do open the store, which is awesome because I love being around like-minded people, and they’re all trying to have positive attitudes and live a positive lifestyle,” she said.
Renovations for the former Woolworth building will cost roughly $200,000, depending on whether a new sprinkler system is needed for the space.
The space will need to be able to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
With the expansion, Van Winkle said it is likely she will bring on more employees.
“It’s more about having more availability for people to come use my space,” she said. “Also people in Grand Island will be able to use the space, too, just for any events they have, like graduations or all-day meetings or conferences.”
She added, “It won’t necessarily be connected to the store, so I can have alternative uses.”
While the meditation space and multipurpose room will be open in January, work on the rest of the building will take place through 2022.
“My intention was to pay for it as I go along,” she said. “That means I’m not going to be able to use all of the space for a long time because it’s going to take a long time.”
For more information about A Higher Plane, visit https://ahigherplanegi.com.