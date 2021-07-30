A hot topic: Soaring home prices the result of many factors, including a limited supply and many buyers

As for new construction, Johnson said, disruptions in the supply chain have significantly affected material costs and the time it takes to complete construction, thus greatly reducing the attractiveness of building.

Why is this happening?

“It has also been suggested that ‘we’ are the reason for the inventory shortage and associated high cost of homes,” she said.

What Johnson refers to as “we” is the “baby boomers,” people born between 1946 and 1964. She said baby boomers are enjoying good health and staying in their homes longer — especially in 2020 as people were more homebound than usual and chose not to list homes for sale, and into 2021 — rather than downsizing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At the same time, millennials (people born between 1981 to 1997) are moving into their prime home-buying years and those who may have been on the fence about buying a home are getting into the market,” she said. “As their families grow, moving from an apartment to a house (especially after COVID-19) is appealing.”