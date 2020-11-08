A longtime dream coming true with Cairo Veterans Memorial

CAIRO — Edward VanWinkle wanted Cairo’s veterans to have a proper memorial ... something more than a piece of plywood with metal tags, languishing in the basement of a downtown business.
That was the state of affairs when he began his efforts to improve the situation. The board was moved to the community center where it was more visible.
VanWinkle owned a piece of land at the corner of Highway 11 and Mecca Street and was willing to donate $6,000 toward an even better display, but it didn’t come to fruition before his death in 2015.
Now, the southeast corner at Highway 11 and Nile Street, a block north of his originally offered site, is being transformed into the Cairo Veterans Memorial Park.
“My dad would just be tickled to death,” said Kirby VanWinkle, who has played a significant role in fulfilling his father’s dream.
Edward VanWinkle served in the Korean War and later in the Army National Guard. He was a major supporter of the American Legion and known for the many stories he shared about his time in the service.
Judy VanWinkle, Edward’s wife and Kirby’s mother, also has been a supporter and contributor to the cause, which has taken about 3-1/2 years from concept to installation.
The Veterans Memorial Committee and the Cairo Community Foundation partnered to turn the memorial into a park.
“Lots of good people have been helping out on the project,” Kirby said. “This is the first time for me working on something like this.”
He had words of praise for Charity Adams, executive director of the Cairo Community Foundation.
“Charity has been the one to get it together,” Kirby said. “She’s done a great job.”
Phase 1, fully funded and nearing completion, includes a 90-foot, brick memorial wall where veterans’ names can be engraved. The wall has 139 memorial bricks with room for 900 total. More bricks also could be sold on the south side of the wall.
A volunteer team led by Gordon Sorensen completed the initial landscaping.
The foundation is taking orders for veterans’ memorial bricks, which are $150 each. Orders can be placed using a form available at cairocommunityfoundation.com or at the Village Office. The next order will be placed by Nov. 15.
A brick engraver will carve names on the wall for years to come. Any armed services veteran can engrave their name on the wall regardless of their connection to Cairo.
“We are waiting on a 9-foot by 4-foot granite plaque for the wall to honor donors,” Adams said. “Five granite memorial benches are completed and waiting for installation. These benches honor service performed by Brandon and Marissa Robinson, Leslie Brundage, Lawney Rathman, Wayne Sorensen and Edward VanWinkle.
“The flagpole is in honor of Dale Grim. The trees are in honor of Norman Krolikowski,” Adams said. “The ribbon garden walk will feature a piece for Robert Larson.”
Phase 2 will include a 30-foot by 8-foot brick wall with a 26-foot by 4-foot black granite mural to be unveiled next summer.
“The mural is an action scene representing past and current veterans in action,” Adams said. “It is a spectacular work of art.”
The committee is raising an additional $25,000 to complete the second phase. A donation in honor of Robert Lowry started the fund for the mural.
The first event at the park is scheduled to be a flag-raising ceremony 2 p.m. Nov. 8. The event will be livestreamed on the foundation’s Facebook page.
Anyone interested in supporting the park should contact Charity Adams at 308-379-9119 or charity@cairocommunity.com.
Donors to the project include: Bill and Joyce Heger, Brandon and Marissa Robinson, Cairo Sales Tax Fund, Dale and Nellie Grim family, Dick and Jan Hadenfeldt, Gordy Sorensen, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, JoEllen (Lowry) and Tom Falch, Lawney Rathman family, Michael Brundage, Mike and Denise Lowry, Norm Krolikowski family, Pathway Bank, Richard and Dorothy (Sorensen) Heckman, Five Points Bank, Edward and Judy VanWinkle, Robert Larson daughters, Cairo Community Foundation and Southern Power Public Power Round-Up Program.
