A longtime dream coming true with Cairo Veterans Memorial

CAIRO — Edward VanWinkle wanted Cairo’s veterans to have a proper memorial ... something more than a piece of plywood with metal tags, languishing in the basement of a downtown business.

That was the state of affairs when he began his efforts to improve the situation. The board was moved to the community center where it was more visible.

VanWinkle owned a piece of land at the corner of Highway 11 and Mecca Street and was willing to donate $6,000 toward an even better display, but it didn’t come to fruition before his death in 2015.

Now, the southeast corner at Highway 11 and Nile Street, a block north of his originally offered site, is being transformed into the Cairo Veterans Memorial Park.

“My dad would just be tickled to death,” said Kirby VanWinkle, who has played a significant role in fulfilling his father’s dream.

Edward VanWinkle served in the Korean War and later in the Army National Guard. He was a major supporter of the American Legion and known for the many stories he shared about his time in the service.

Judy VanWinkle, Edward’s wife and Kirby’s mother, also has been a supporter and contributor to the cause, which has taken about 3-1/2 years from concept to installation.