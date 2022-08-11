A look at new Nebraska State Fair culinary offerings

Chicken sandwich on a donut? Only at the Nebraska State Fair

Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy.

Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.

Take, for example, the OMG Chicken Sandwich, a new offering from Hall Family Foods. It starts with a chicken breast lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes and then fried until it’s golden brown. Top that with bacon and serve it on a glazed donut, and you’re in business.

Fairgoers will find Hall Family Foods in Food Pod 5 at the northwest corner of the Heartland Events Center.

Or try these sweet twists on a couple of classics. Hardenbrook’s will be serving Sweet Potato Tots with a dash of cinnamon, marshmallow cream and caramel. Hawaiian Chill’s Dole Whip Nachos include cinnamon and sugar crispos with pineapple or strawberry whip, strawberry sauce, sprinkles, whipped topping and a cherry.

Find Hardenbrook’s in Food Pod 2 across from the Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn and Hawaiian Chill in Food Pod 5.

For a more zesty flavor, fair favorite Cactus Jack’s Chuckwagon has cooked up a new offering called Buckshot. Pecan-wood-smoked pulled pork is topped with queso pepper jack, jalapeno crisps and sweet chili sauce. Look for it in Food Pod 7, near the Fonner Park Concourse.

Where there’s smoke, there’s a Smoky BBQ Chicken Pita from Parthenon. This smokehouse pulled-pork pita comes with Sweet Carolina Gold Sauce and Blue Cheese Cole Slaw. Fairgoers will find it in Food Pod 5.

Fans of birria tacos will be able to find them at returning vendor Leon’s, serving Nebraska Red Birria Tacos; and newcomer Tacos los Hermanos, offering authentic birria tacos along with Crazy Corn, desserts and specialty drinks.

Leon’s will be in Food Pod 3, across from the Five Points Bank Arena; and Tacos los Hermanos will be in Food Pod 6, north of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

Other new food vendors will include:

• Wicked Good Foods — Freeze-dried Skittles, Milk Duds, Jolly Ranchers and more; Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.

• OMG Cupcakes Galore — Cupcakes and cookies in a bucket; Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

• NC Creative — Pineapple and watermelon slushy served in a real pineapple and watermelon shell; along State Fair Boulevard.

• Tri Boba Tea and Coffee — Specialty coffee and Boba teas; Food Pod 1, on the south end of the Marketplace.

• Naan on Wheels — Authentic Indian food; Food Pod 3.

• Sambo’s — Wood-fired pizza; Food Pod 1.