A new model for health care: Vibrance Family Health + Care now providing Direct Primary Care

Routine annual lab work is included with membership and additional labs are available at discounted pricing. For example, a complete blood cell count costs less than $5. Members have the option to pay cash for additional labs or their insurance can be billed.

Peters said Vibrance also partners with employers to help provide health care for employees. An employer partnership provides quality care for employees and can help employers save money on health care costs.

In serving the health care industry for more than 20 years, Peters said, she has seen the “ups and downs people experience with the health care system.”

She said health care has become more difficult to navigate with higher costs, increased regulations and more hoops to jump through.

“Sometimes, it takes hours just to schedule an appointment, order a test or approve a medication; and people commonly have to wait several days for an appointment with their primary care provider,” Peters said.

“I knew there had to be a better way,” she said. “I began Vibrance to put the ‘care’ back in health care, to cut the red tape and make more time for patients.”