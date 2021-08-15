A new model for health care: Vibrance Family Health + Care now providing Direct Primary Care

By A new type of health care service, Direct Primary Care is now being provided by Vibrance Family Health + Care of Grand Island.
Vibrance Family Health + Care, 416 North Diers Ave., will host a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Katie Peters, nurse practitioner, is the clinic’s owner and primary care provider.
Peters said that while DPC is new to Grand Island, “It is a tried-and-true concept, practiced since 2006 and is available in more than 1,200 clinics across the country.”
She said DPC emphasizes flexible access and transparent pricing. Patients can call, email or text their provider as often as they need and have appointments in the office or via telehelth, often the same day they call.
DPC is a membership model of health care and is a direct relationship between the patient and health care provider. With Vibrance’s Direct Primary Care approach, the patient pays a monthly fee — as little as a cellphone bill — with no hidden costs and no co-pays.
Vibrance provides primary care services for adults and children. As a member of Vibrance Family Health + Care, Peters said, patients receive routine primary care services including wellness visits, sports/school physicals, acute visits, management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, management of depression and anxiety, and lifestyle counseling such as smoking cessation and weight loss.
Routine annual lab work is included with membership and additional labs are available at discounted pricing. For example, a complete blood cell count costs less than $5. Members have the option to pay cash for additional labs or their insurance can be billed.
Peters said Vibrance also partners with employers to help provide health care for employees. An employer partnership provides quality care for employees and can help employers save money on health care costs.
In serving the health care industry for more than 20 years, Peters said, she has seen the “ups and downs people experience with the health care system.”
She said health care has become more difficult to navigate with higher costs, increased regulations and more hoops to jump through.
“Sometimes, it takes hours just to schedule an appointment, order a test or approve a medication; and people commonly have to wait several days for an appointment with their primary care provider,” Peters said.
“I knew there had to be a better way,” she said. “I began Vibrance to put the ‘care’ back in health care, to cut the red tape and make more time for patients.”
Direct Primary Care is an innovative model that begins to address some of these issues, giving patients direct access to their health care provider and team.
“It allows us to do what is most important — which is taking care of patients,” Peters said.
She said that at Vibrance, they get to know the patients and their health goals and then work together to achieve them.
“You can text, email or call your provider, see them in the office or through virtual visits — whatever works best for you,” Peters said. “And you won’t wait weeks for an appointment. We’ll see you the same day or next. It really is that simple, and it really works.”
She started Vibrance Family Health + Care in January, bringing her knowledge and experience as a family nurse practitioner since 2003, to practice health care in a new way and bring the best of health care to the patient.
In addition to family practice, Peters has experience in cardiology, rheumatology, internal medicine and urgent care settings. She recently completed a doctorate in nursing practice, executive leadership specialty through Duke University.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the clinic can be reached at 308-281-2544.
More information is available at www.vibrancefamilyhealth.com.