'A nightspot for everyone:' Habana Nights more than just a place for music and fun

If you follow Habana Nights on Facebook, chances are you’ve seen photos and footage of a club where there is plenty of friendship, music and fun.
What you might not see — or realize — is the hard work it takes to own and operate a business like Habana Nights. The nightspot, which can also be rented for events, is owned by Thayris Manzano and managed by her brother, Angel Manzano.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Angel Manzano said through interpreter, friend and employee Dulce Renteria. “Especially the first couple of years it was a little bit harder but with hard work and dedication it’s been going better.”
The building Habana Nights is housed in has gone through many incarnations, including a BBQ outfit, and also sat empty for quite some time. In the club’s few years of existence, things have been going well, the Manzanos said.
“Habana Nights” is a reference to the capital of Cuba, the country where Angel and Thayris Manzano grew up. However, the club is not just for people of Cuban descent, Angel Manzano said through Renteria.
“The main point for this business is to bring all the cultures together and bring a little bit of the Cuban culture to them.”
Angel Manzano said sometimes having a Cuban name is a challenge, Renteria said.
“The hardest part is getting people to actually come here. They just see the name and their first thought, is ‘Is this just for Cubans?’ Or that it’s just going to be only, let’s say, Cuban music. So they don’t come in. ‘Oh, it’s just for Cubans,’ so they don’t come. That has been the toughest thing to get people out here. And he mentions is his main goal to bring people from everywhere.”
Habana Nights brought people together in another special way, the site of demonstrations relating to the conditions of people in the Manzanos’ home country. In July, dozens gathered in Habana Nights’ parking lot with vibrant flags and signs, songs and action-inspiring words, to draw attention to the condition of life in Cuba. A shortage of essential supplies and restrictions on infrastructure — like internet access — brought harsher-than-usual conditions to the already troubled nation.
A gathering of friends and allies of Cubans in the United States and abroad at Habana Nights was fitting, Renteria said.
Angel and Thayris Manzanos’s idea was, “They wanted to help out in whatever way they could and they chose here in Grand Island because they have they know a lot of people from Cuba, and (Angel) chose this place because it was it has enough space and people pass by.”
The majority of the time, however, Habana Nights is a gathering place for a drink and a good time. They have also recently been developing a menu with items like chicken tenders and fish sticks. Their selection has a special element, Renteria said. “They have their own sauce recipe that they make. People love it.”
Popular on the drink menu are Malibu rum with pineapple, margaritas, beer and a drink Renteria described as “almost like a mojito.”
Habana Nights is also available outside operating hours for events like showers and other occasions. Angel and Thayris are happy to do the decorating, too, Renteria said. “They decorate everything from parties, baby showers — any type of stuff.”
Thayris said the club’s look changes drastically when decorating, Renteria said.
Pride in their own culture while embracing others’ fuels Habana Nights as much as cold drinks and pulsating music. The more the merrier, Angel Manzano – who is also the club’s DJ – said through Renteria.
“There’s a lot of music. It’s very diverse. He said his happiest moment here is when there’s a lot of people. The main point is to bring everybody together and have some fun.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.