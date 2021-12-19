'A nightspot for everyone:' Habana Nights more than just a place for music and fun

“The hardest part is getting people to actually come here. They just see the name and their first thought, is ‘Is this just for Cubans?’ Or that it’s just going to be only, let’s say, Cuban music. So they don’t come in. ‘Oh, it’s just for Cubans,’ so they don’t come. That has been the toughest thing to get people out here. And he mentions is his main goal to bring people from everywhere.”

Habana Nights brought people together in another special way, the site of demonstrations relating to the conditions of people in the Manzanos’ home country. In July, dozens gathered in Habana Nights’ parking lot with vibrant flags and signs, songs and action-inspiring words, to draw attention to the condition of life in Cuba. A shortage of essential supplies and restrictions on infrastructure — like internet access — brought harsher-than-usual conditions to the already troubled nation.

A gathering of friends and allies of Cubans in the United States and abroad at Habana Nights was fitting, Renteria said.