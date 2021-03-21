A packed house: Thousands visit Fonner Park on Saturday for four events

Fonner Park in Grand Island was alive and well Saturday.
The parking lot was full of vehicles from many different states as four events brought thousands of visitors. It is a welcome sight for Grand Island: Last year at this time the COVID-19 pandemic had just started and was shuttering the community, including Fonner Park, which usually is bustling with activities in the early spring. But the pandemic canceled one event after another. Health officials asked people to stay home and help stop the spread of the virus.
Saturday was the opposite.
There was live horse racing, the Iron Horse Bike Show at the Fonner Park Concourse, USA Wrestling and the National Alpaca Show at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena.
The packed house at Fonner Park on Saturday was good news for community motels, restaurants and retail stores. Last year was rough year for those businesses, which are dependent on visitors and tourism.
Participants pack-a yoga mats
The National Alpaca Show took time out from the show ring Saturday to have some fun events for the participants and visitors.
At noon, four alpacas took part in an hourlong yoga class.
The class was taught by Elizabeth Israel, owner and instructor of Avani Yoga Studio in Hastings.
Thirty people participated in the alpaca yoga, which took place in one of two show rings that were set up for the show. Participants brought their yoga mats and were given cups of feed pellets for the alpacas.
As Israel guided the class through a series of gentle yoga moves, the alpacas wandered through the spaced-out mats. The yoga participants were urged to take some of the pellets and feed the alpacas as they wandered about. The class comprised people of all ages.
“I think bringing awareness to alpacas through this yoga class will be a great learning experience for both yoga and the beauty of the alpacas,” said Israel.
The show drew 200 families and 500 alpacas from nearly 30 states.
Alyssa Winterfeld, events and members coordinator for the Alpaca Owners Association, said one of the goals of the show was to make it fun.
Winterfeld said the yoga with the alpacas was started several years ago.
“It was a way to get the community really involved,” she said.
Winterfeld said alpacas are “gentle and peaceful animals.”
“It is similar to goat yoga,” she said. “It is just a way to get people relaxed and enjoy the company of these sweet animals.”
Saturday’s class with alpacas was a first for Israel. But she has used dogs and cats in her yoga classes at her studio in Hastings.
“We did it to bring awareness to one of the shelters here in town (Hastings),” Israel said. “It is quite popular because people like to have that connection with the animals.”
She said the combination of the peacefulness of yoga and the energy of having animals there enhances the experience.
Styling and profiling with aplomb
After yoga came the Alpaca costume competition.
Four age groups (under 9 years old, 9-11 years old, 12 – 14 years old and 15-19 years old) were in costume with alpacas in the show ring. Costumes were judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.
Summer Lehman of Centerville, Ohio, and her alpaca won the adult class. Their theme was “Beauty and the Beast.”
Many of the participants’ and their alpacas’ costumes reflect popular fantasy characters. Melissa Snyder, also from Ohio, was dressed as Megara from “Hercules” and her alpaca was Pegasus. A selfies booth also had been set up in the Sheep Barn in the vendors area. Winterfeld said the Alpaca Owners Association started the booth several years ago.
“We wanted a way for people to have a better interaction with the animals,” she said. “It was a chance for people to take a picture with the alpaca without disturbing exhibitors who are getting their animals ready for the show.”
It is also a great way to promote alpacas as the many of the selfies were posted on social media for millions to see.
Sisters Ruth, Jean and Bonnie Clough of Grand Island took full advantage of the selfie booth as all three posed with Romeo for a photo.
“It was something different,” Ruth Clough said.
The Alpaca Owner Association National Show will wrap up today with the crowning of National Supreme Champions. This prestigious honor will be awarded to both Suri and Huacaya males and females in dark and light groups, creating eight National Supreme Champions.