A packed house: Thousands visit Fonner Park on Saturday for four events

Saturday’s class with alpacas was a first for Israel. But she has used dogs and cats in her yoga classes at her studio in Hastings.

“We did it to bring awareness to one of the shelters here in town (Hastings),” Israel said. “It is quite popular because people like to have that connection with the animals.”

She said the combination of the peacefulness of yoga and the energy of having animals there enhances the experience.

Styling and profiling with aplomb

After yoga came the Alpaca costume competition.

Four age groups (under 9 years old, 9-11 years old, 12 – 14 years old and 15-19 years old) were in costume with alpacas in the show ring. Costumes were judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.

Summer Lehman of Centerville, Ohio, and her alpaca won the adult class. Their theme was “Beauty and the Beast.”