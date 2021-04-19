A place for the arts: Merrick Arts Council brings variety of performances to Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Like most of the performing arts world, the past year has been a challenge for the Merrick Arts Council.

First, not one, but two shows from the 2019-20 season had to be postponed when the COVID-19 crisis hit last spring. Then the council’s board had to figure out if there would even be a 2020-21 season and, if so, how to make it as safe as possible for both patrons and performers.

“We obviously want people to feel safe when attending our shows,” MAC President Suzanne Philippi said last summer. “And we also are hoping people are ready to come back to enjoy some of the simple pleasures of life: entertainment in a small town.”

But in the tradition of “the show must go on,” the council came up with several precautionary measures, including encouraging the use of face masks, limiting seating to allow more space between patrons, observing 6-foot social distancing, dismissing the audience after shows to stagger the number of people in the hallways, and providing hand sanitizer throughout the building.

The theater’s capacity, with more than 500 seats, is such that Philippi was confident that overcrowding wouldn’t be an issue. Turns out, neither were the new safety protocols.