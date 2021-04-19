A place for the arts: Merrick Arts Council brings variety of performances to Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Like most of the performing arts world, the past year has been a challenge for the Merrick Arts Council.
First, not one, but two shows from the 2019-20 season had to be postponed when the COVID-19 crisis hit last spring. Then the council’s board had to figure out if there would even be a 2020-21 season and, if so, how to make it as safe as possible for both patrons and performers.
“We obviously want people to feel safe when attending our shows,” MAC President Suzanne Philippi said last summer. “And we also are hoping people are ready to come back to enjoy some of the simple pleasures of life: entertainment in a small town.”
But in the tradition of “the show must go on,” the council came up with several precautionary measures, including encouraging the use of face masks, limiting seating to allow more space between patrons, observing 6-foot social distancing, dismissing the audience after shows to stagger the number of people in the hallways, and providing hand sanitizer throughout the building.
The theater’s capacity, with more than 500 seats, is such that Philippi was confident that overcrowding wouldn’t be an issue. Turns out, neither were the new safety protocols.
“The nice thing about it was that people were so excited about bringing (live entertainment) back they were OK with the modifications,” said Nancy McGinnis, MAC board member and director of the Central City Chamber of Commerce. “Whether it was limited capacity or having to social distance, this was just so important to them. I was so proud we could bring the performing arts to them. Because of the way the performing arts center is set up, we could accommodate the audience and still be safe.”
The 2020-21 season started in September with one of the shows that had been postponed from February, “Edge of Illusion,” featuring magician REZA. An “Elvis & Johnny” tribute featuring Joseph T. Hall as Elvis Presley and Paul Eve as Johnny Cash followed in November. A December show, featuring Mary Carrick and a “Holly Jolly Christmas Cabaret,” was canceled when COVID-19 numbers started creeping back up, Philippi said, but MAC was back in business with comedian and motivational speaker Juli Burney in February. The season will wrap up this Sunday with percussionist Michael Fitzsimmons of Omaha, the other show postponed from last year.
“We try to schedule a variety of performances,” McGinnis said, ”looking to appeal to a wide range of ages and demographics. Juli Burney put on a great show with lots of laughter. It made my heart happy that people could come together and enjoy what it was all about.”
A bit of history
But 2020 wasn’t the first time the Merrick Arts Council had faced challenges.
“This arts council was in existence when I first moved to Central City in 1988,” Philippi said. “I was involved in it for a few years, and then it kind of died out. Since we were a county arts council, we tried to hold our programs in different venues throughout the county. Attendance died out and it just didn’t seem like there was enough interest, so we folded.”
But fate stepped in with a bequest of $650,000 from the estate of longtime Central City residents Edwin and Bernice Lock, who passed away in 1988 and 2002, respectively. That money was to be used to build a performing arts center.
The Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin & Bernice Lock Theater opened in March 2011. It connects the Central City Middle School and Central City High School on the southeast side of town.
McGinnis is the daughter of Willa Freeland, who was involved with the PAC project from the start. Freeland passed away in 2019, but McGinnis shared information from her mother, who spoke at the center’s opening.
“The idea for the Performing Arts Center was born more than 30 years ago,” Freeland said at the time. “Edwin and Bernice Lock had met and married later in life and had no children. … They were hardworking, frugal and enterprising. They raised cattle, chickens, corn and soybeans and had a fabulous garden. They sold eggs, dressed chickens and operated a roadside garden stand in addition to farming. … Always together, they seemed to enjoy every part of life on the farm.
“It is hard to imagine that a couple with no personal connection to a school, no children nor active in fine arts, would decide their earthly visit and its rewards would be given to bring joy to untold numbers of people in the area.”
The Locks both had hearing problems and arthritis that caused them to miss many programs in the area. Edwin had attended a meeting in the new Aurora theater and had “so enjoyed having a comfortable seat and being able to understand what was said. He and Bernice made the decision to leave their estate for the construction of a facility that would allow people to be in a comfortable setting and have the ability to hear the words and music produced,” she said.
Their bequest had three requirements: excellent sound, comfortable and adequate seating, and the community be allowed to use the facility. And it had to be in Central City.
“So simple, but so needed,” Freeland said. “They felt that life had been good to them and they wanted to give something back.”
Arrangements were made with a local attorney but were not made public until Bernice passed away in January 2002. The Locks were a private, modest family who did not want a lot of publicity and the gift was not to be mentioned until both had passed away, Freeland noted. Edwin died unexpectedly of a heart attack in 1988.
It took nine years to make the center become a reality. In that time an endowment was established through the Merrick Foundation to make sure the center would be self-supporting.
MAC is reborn
“Between seed money from Edwin and Bernice Lock, an endowment fund was started, some additional funds were raised, and eventually a school bond issue was passed to make the dream of building a performing arts center come true,” Philippi said. ”With the building of the Central City Performing Arts Center, it seemed the right time to revive the arts council, knowing it had a permanent home for the shows. The PAC was completed in 2011, the same year I retired from teaching. It was time for a project!”
So in 2012, a group of supporters of the arts gathered together and formed what is now the revived Merrick Arts Council. Mark Gloor, who now lives in Grand Island, and Freeland were both instrumental in the building of the PAC and also involved on the council.
“Together with a few others and financial support from Merrick Foundation, we hosted our first show, an arts revue featuring local musicians, in April 2013,” Philippi said.
The council’s purpose is simple: “The mission of Merrick Arts Council is to enrich, enlighten, and educate the lives of our rural community with cultural experiences.”
Each year the council puts together a season of four to six shows featuring Nebraska and regional performers, ranging from vocal and instrumental music to theater to magic to dance. Seasons usually start in September and run through April or early May and include a Christmas show.
“One of our biggest undertakings was when we brought the ‘Nutcracker Ballet’ from the Lincoln Ballet Company,” Philippi said, “which also included students from our local ballet studio.”
One goal the council has when working on a season lineup is to bring in at least one performer who will come in and work with local school students. This season that performer is Fitzsimmons, who will perform for school students on April 26 and then work with Central City Public School fourth-graders in workshops throughout the day.
And although opportunities have been limited this past year, McGinnis said, the council tries to plan at least one arts program for kids sometime in the summer and schedule two or three other programs outside of the formal “season.”
Looking ahead
This year, the council has added another goal to its mission: To focus on growing the performing arts center and increasing its usage.
As part of the Merrick Foundation, the arts council is a county organization and anyone in the county can use its resources.
“A lot of people don’t realize the center is available for anyone to book,” McGinnis said. “It’s available for concerts and other events, so moving into the new decade, we want to spread the word.”
To help with that goal, the council recently created a position for a technical stage manager, who will help with PAC performances other than those sponsored by Central City Public Schools. That position has been filled by Dale Soll, who retired from CCPS in December.
“I’ll be working with performers to make sure they have what they need,” Soll said, “whether it be sound or lighting or making the stage look as they want it to look.”
He worked for Chief Automotive Technologies for almost 24 years and says he has “always had a passion for technology, although my wife calls it an obsession.” That “passion” for anything audio/visual goes back to childhood when he attached bigger speakers to a simple record player.
“I’m appreciative to the board for giving me this position,” Soll said. “It’s been rewarding for me. I’m always up for a challenge.”
He’s working on a long-term plan he will present to the board next month.
“I’m excited to see where this will lead,” Soll said.
Growing the performing arts scene in Central City does more than just benefit patrons of the fine arts.
“We have patrons coming to our shows from all over the area,” McGinnis said. “That means local businesses benefit from those out-of-town visitors, adding to the city’s economy.”
In addition to Philippi and McGinnis, the MAC board includes Dane Christensen, a vocal music teacher for Central City Public Schools, as well as Angela Blomstedt, Clay Blackman and Josh Salmon. They have been working to put together the 2021-22 season, which will be announced soon.
“We need to finalize one performer,” McGinnis said,” before we announce the lineup.”
To support the council’s mission, season memberships are available.
“We currently have 124 single members, 18 family memberships and seven business memberships,” Philippi said. “While we depend on these memberships to keep us going, we also have tickets available at the door for the public (for most performances). We get additional financial support from the PAC Endowment Fund through the Merrick Foundation, as well as Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment of Arts and Humanities.”