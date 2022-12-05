A place where all can play in Grand Island

Ryder Park in Grand Island will soon be the home of the largest inclusive playground in the state.

The playground, described by organizers as “massive,” will total 27,000 square feet, half the size of a football field. Construction is expected to begin next year.

It will be built to the west of the baseball stadium at Ryder Park.

Organizers say the playground will provide a sensory-rich environment that enables children to develop physically, socially and emotionally.

The playground will be named after Tom and Sue Pirnie of Grand Island, who donated $200,000 to the project.

Funds are still needed for the playground.

The goal of the drive is $1.5 million.

The playground equipment and park construction are estimated to cost $1,146,997. An endowment of $250,000 will be used to maintain the playground.

So far, 114 donors have contributed a total of $890,000.

The project’s key partners are the Central Community College Foundation, the city of Grand Island and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. The latter will hold the endowment.

Jessica Rohan, development director of the CCC Foundation, says the foundation is very thankful to the Pirnies for their lead donation.

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation presented a check for almost $67,000 to the CCC Foundation. That donation was comprised of proceeds from the Arthur E. Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund, combined with gifts from the Dubas-Werner Family Fund, the Jim and Dee Price Donor Advised Fund, the Russ and Kim Rerucha Donor Advised Fund and an anonymous fund.

“The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation houses many funds that invest in the betterment of the Greater Grand Island area,” Melissa DeLaet of the foundation says in a news release.

“The opportunity to work with fund holders and our discretionary funds to better the quality of life for so many through the Pirnie Inclusive Playground is one we could not pass up,“ DeLaet said.

The playground was conceived by students in the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at CCC.

During the 2021 spring semester, students in the program were challenged to design a community project “that would increase the mobility and quality of life for individuals who are unable to participate fully in daily activities due to physical or psychological limitations,” according to a news release from CCC.

About six CCC students did the research and came up with the idea, said Bryan Klinginsmith, who was one of them. The response to the idea was positive, he added.

A committee of community members, area leaders, people from Central Community College, and city officials was formed to move the project forward.

The students made a presentation to the CCC board, of which Tom Pirnie is a member. He also saw a presentation at a Rotary meeting.

“It was a lot of work, but well worth it,” said Klinginsmith, who graduated from CCC in May of this year. He now works at Grand Island Physical Therapy.

“Kudos to the CCC Foundation and the OTA students for taking the lead on a project that makes out community more welcoming to all who come to play,” DeLaet says in the news release.

Organizers say the Pirnie Inclusive Playground will be multigenerational.

It will have spaces designed specifically for children 2 to 5 years old, 5 to 11 and ages 12 and older. The attractions will include ziplines, sensory equipment and obstacle courses.

Construction of the playground will take three or four months. If things go well, it will be done by the end of August.

“We are grateful to partner with our friends at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation,” Skalberg says in a news release. ”All of this adds up to a remarkable investment in Grand Island, and we are very proud to support our OTA students’ desire to create this space for all abilities to learn, play and grow.”

Ryder Park currently has two sets of playground equipment. One of them, which is near the site of the inclusive playground, will be removed. The other one will probably remain, said Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy.