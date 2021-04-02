A profitable piece of art: Painting by Heartland Lutheran grad raises $2,800 for school

Emily Niemeier used more colors than red and blue at last Saturday’s Red and Blue Gala.

While other people were bidding and enjoying themselves at the Heartland Lutheran High School fundraiser, Niemeier had a brush in her hand, painting.

During the evening, Niemeier painted an oceanscape, which was auctioned off later in the evening to raise money for her alma mater.

The painting depicted a sunset over the ocean. Niemeier, 21, started the work before she arrived at Riverside Golf Course because she knew she wouldn’t have time to do the whole thing that night.

The acrylic painting was the last thing auctioned off that night.

Niemeier, who graduated from Heartland Lutheran in 2018, was glad to help.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She planned to paint at last year’s Red and Blue Gala, but the event was a casualty of COVID. She was happy when Heartland Advancement Director Karl Bergdolt asked her to do it this year. Niemeier is a junior at Concordia University, where she majors in studio art.

Her work at the easel raised $2,800 for Heartland Lutheran. One man paid $1,600 for the painting, and he donated it back to the school. The second time around, it fetched $1,200.