‘A project that works’: Tabitha’s Closet full of good works, acts of charity

Each person who visits gets a bag of items at no charge.

Tabitha’s Closet has been going for at least eight or 10 years.

“It’s just a ministry we do, to reach out to people in need,” Wagner said. “It’s important that we help our community and our neighbors.”

Stolley Park Church of Christ has about 100 members.

Wagner is one of eight church members who also does prison ministry at the Hall County Jail.

“It’s a busy church. It’s a workin’ church. And we should be,” Wagner said.

Anything the church can do to help the community, and be involved in the community, is “fantastic,” said the Rev. Trevon Buchanan, who is the pastor.

What Buchanan loves most about the program is that the clothing comes from the community, and is given back to the community.

People call the church every day asking how to donate their clothes.

Some people say they’d rather bring them to Stolley Church of Christ because the church gives them to people in need rather than charges for them, Buchanan said.

Volunteer Wally McVay calls it “a ministry of love.”