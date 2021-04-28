A Rare Sight: Whooping cranes visit central Nebraska on their way north

Restoration was an incremental process, with different tracts enrolled at different times, beginning in 1999, with the last tract enrolled into WRP in 2006. Thanks to the work of landowners working with conservation agencies — including NRCS, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — Trumbull Basin was restored.

The restoration required the removal of 66,000 cubic yards of sediment from the wetland, filling a large concentration pit, and the removal of nearly 1 1/2 miles of berms surrounding the wetland. This work restored how the wetland originally functioned, by allowing water to flow back into it, where it could provide habitat, prevent flooding, improve water quality and recharge ground water.

Since the completion of the restoration, additional steps have been taken to ensure the wetland continues to function. A management plan was developed that included grazing, prescribed burns, herbicide treatments and tree cutting. This continued management of Trumbull Basin has helped maintain this site as ideal wetland habitat.

“Seeing wildlife use this wetland 15 years after it was first restored is extremely rewarding,” Bishop said. “It shows we’re doing something right by helping landowners create and manage the type of habitat these extremely rare animals need to make their long journey.”