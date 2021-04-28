A Rare Sight: Whooping cranes visit central Nebraska on their way north

Nebraska isn’t known as a destination for celebrities, but for wildlife enthusiasts and birdwatchers, Nebraska had a visit from a few “A-list” celebrities last week.
Trumbull Basin, a wetland located in Adams County in central Nebraska, was graced with the presence of four whooping cranes that stopped there during their migration north.
The whooping crane is one of the world’s most endangered species. About 800 of these birds exist worldwide.
Trumbull Basin, the wetland where these rare birds called home for several days, is in the heart of a geographic area known as the Rainwater Basin.
The Rainwater Basin is a complex of wetlands that covers portions of south central Nebraska. The area is the narrowest portion of the migration route known as the Central Flyway. In the spring, birds that have wintered on the Gulf Coast and across Texas and Mexico funnel into this 150-mile-wide area over central Nebraska that contains thousands of playa wetlands.
The wetlands within the Rainwater Basin provide habitat for migrating birds. Despite being critical to migrating and local wildlife species, the Rainwater Basin has been reduced from its historic numbers.
The Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, in partnership with conservation agencies, works with landowners who volunteer to restore wetlands on their privately owned land. The group helped get the Trumbull Basin wetland restored.
Rainwater Basin Joint Venture Coordinator Andy Bishop said, “Seeing whooping cranes use one of the wetlands a group of Nebraska landowners worked so hard to restore is extremely exciting and also really gratifying.”
At 465 acres, Trumbull Basin is one of the largest privately owned wetlands in the Rainwater Basin. This wetland was restored through the Wetlands Reserve Program. WRP is a voluntary conservation program available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service that helps landowners who want to protect, restore and enhance wetlands on their property.
When this project was initiated, five landowners each owned a portion of Trumbull Basin. Initially this project started with the goal to better manage irrigation water to improve cropping potential, but the landowners soon realized they couldn’t do much to improve the area’s cropping capability. The alternative to farming such a wet area was to work with NRCS to restore the wetland through WRP.
Jeff Vander Wilt, acting state conservationist for Nebraska NRCS, said, “Our programs are a great tool for farmers to explore when a piece of their operation isn’t meeting their needs, and they want to find a different way to manage their land. In the case of Trumbull Basin, this resulted in converting poorly producing cropland into critical habitat for one of the world’s most endangered species.”
Restoration was an incremental process, with different tracts enrolled at different times, beginning in 1999, with the last tract enrolled into WRP in 2006. Thanks to the work of landowners working with conservation agencies — including NRCS, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — Trumbull Basin was restored.
The restoration required the removal of 66,000 cubic yards of sediment from the wetland, filling a large concentration pit, and the removal of nearly 1 1/2 miles of berms surrounding the wetland. This work restored how the wetland originally functioned, by allowing water to flow back into it, where it could provide habitat, prevent flooding, improve water quality and recharge ground water.
Since the completion of the restoration, additional steps have been taken to ensure the wetland continues to function. A management plan was developed that included grazing, prescribed burns, herbicide treatments and tree cutting. This continued management of Trumbull Basin has helped maintain this site as ideal wetland habitat.
“Seeing wildlife use this wetland 15 years after it was first restored is extremely rewarding,” Bishop said. “It shows we’re doing something right by helping landowners create and manage the type of habitat these extremely rare animals need to make their long journey.”
The Wood Buffalo/Aransas population of whooping cranes is the only migratory population. Birds associated with this flock annually migrate from their wintering grounds on the Texas Gulf Coast to their breeding grounds in Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada.
Most whooping crane mortality (60%-80%) occurs during migration. With so few whooping cranes in existence, the species cannot afford to lose a single bird. It would only take the death of seven whooping cranes to shift this population from stable to decreasing. Therefore, strategic conservation of habitat along the Whooping Crane’s migration corridor is essential to the survival of the species. The current population of the Wood Buffalo/Aransas population is just 506 individuals. The birds using Trumbull Basin represent nearly 1% of the world’s population.
Bishop said, “The use of the wetland by this iconic species is just one of the many benefits of this project. It is estimated that the restored wetland acres can recharge 296 million gallons annually, enough water to meet the municipal drinking water needs for the city of Hastings. The clay soils and wetland vegetation actively remove nitrogen and phosphors from the water that enters the wetland helping to improve water quality.
“This project has been not just great for an extremely endangered bird, but it’s provided habitat for Nebraska’s wildlife, and helped ensure Nebraskans have clean and abundant drinking water,” Bishop said.
For more information about the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, its programs and its partners visit rwbjv.org.