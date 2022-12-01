A second chance for Dana campus brings second chances at life for others

OMAHA — Jacob Whitney wasn't too sure about moving with his young son to an apartment on a largely empty former college campus in Blair.

But Whitney, who had aged out of foster care and experienced homelessness and small-time troubles with the law, knew he needed a change.

Now a year later, Whitney says the experience has turned his life around. He is among the first to benefit from facilities and programs on the former Dana College campus, which proponents hope will do for young adults what Boys Town does for teens and pre-teens.

"Blair has given me that opportunity to rebound," Whitney said. "I've made some mistakes in my life, but this has been a good fit for me, people care."

That's just what Ed Shada and others envisioned when they set a goal of turning the 150-acre campus into a second chance for those who've aged out of the foster care system.

The project, known as Transformation Hill, recently got a boost: $17.4 million in funding to redevelop two former dormitories, Mickelsen and Blair halls, into affordable housing. The money will fund 61 apartments that range in size from studio to two-bedroom. Renovation starts immediately.

Shada is founder of Angels Share Inc., the nonprofit that is guiding the redevelopment.

Next up is an open house for corporations and nonprofits interested in helping develop the campus. Buildings on the campus have been deemed eligible for federal dollars to assist with asbestos abatement, according to a representative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The open house will be held Dec. 6, and will be hosted by the EPA's land revitalization division, which focuses on helping communities reuse properties that have environmental hurdles. For information about the event and to RSVP, email geyer@vitanauova.net by Friday.

The campus is well-positioned to be successful because it offers affordable housing near good-paying jobs, Shada said. Employers in the Blair area, he and others point out, are on a hiring spree and the community, like the rest of the country, lacks sufficient housing.

Mike Rooks, executive director of Gateway Development Corporation, said the Blair area has seen significant public and private investment over the last several years. Renovating the Dana campus will be key to carrying those improvements forward.

More than $560 million has been invested in the area and about 1,000 jobs are being added, he said.

Major employer expansions have included the ag bio-tech firms Novozymes and Corbion, as well as a Dollar General warehouse that has been described as the state's largest. Public investment has included road and water supply improvements.

Whitney said he found a good-paying job at the Dollar General distribution center and he's working out at the campus gym, running the trails nearby and finding solace fishing on the nearby Missouri River. If something is troubling him, the staff or Shada are available, he said.

Whitney doesn't sugar-coat his past and said he's had his ups and downs in Blair. Growing up, he struggled with alcohol and mental health issues, ran away from his adoptive parents multiple times and was in and out of trouble with the law.

"I made a lot of stupid decisions and some of it was because of homelessness," he said. "Coming from foster care or coming from a place where you are having to survive at a young age, it's extremely hard. This has given me a chance to get away from some of the things I was struggling with in Omaha, it's given me a chance to build a future."

In addition to housing young adults from the foster care system, the campus is open to low-income senior citizens.

Shada said the project's goal is to prevent homelessness among society's most vulnerable people. The benefit of having older adults living on the campus is to create an opportunity for senior citizens to serve as role models, something many of the youth haven't had in their lives, he said.

The early success has been through the work and generosity of a number of people, Shada said. Funding comes from the Nebraska Finance Authority, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and historic tax credits from the State of Nebraska and federal government. Additionally, Angels Share is working with 17 service providers in Nebraska to identify eligible young adults and manage the project.

“It took a team effort to pull all of this together,” said Shada, crediting groups that helped with the development and financing.

An Omaha developer, Frank Krejci, donated the campus to Angels Share. Krejci had purchased the campus for $3.5 million in 2013, intending that it would house an expansion by Midland University of Fremont.

Shada said about $3 million already has been spent on the campus, including renovations to the administrative building that now houses Christ Lutheran Church.

Whitney said the two parts — affordable housing and jobs — work together. Medical or car repair bills that would throw a person off-track are less of a hurdle when rent is affordable.

For his part, Whitney said he's personally grateful to Shada.

"It's been hard," he said. "But (Ed) understands. He's going to make sure that whatever happens, he's going to be there to help."