A student voice: Kendall Bartling hopes to advocate for classmates as Grand Island Public Schools’ student board representative

Bartling said that past student board representatives have done either one of two things: deliver only monthly reports on how things are going at GISH or also be actively involved in matters relating to the board by voicing opinions. He said he hopes to be the latter.

As the student board representative, Bartling said his philosophy will be to “filter out the joke requests” and determine whether a student’s concern is valid. From there, he said, he will find a way to articulate that concern to the GIPS board.

“It might be delivered in my report and it might be brought up in my conversations with board members,” Bartling said. “But, my philosophy is that if a student has a concern that is valid, I will find a way for somebody on the school board to listen to them.”

With everything that has transpired in the district due to COVID-19, Bartling said it is even more important for him to be the student voice on the GIPS board. He said that in talking with last year’s student representative, Madison Lane, he was told she got “maybe five or six emails” from students during the course of her term. So far in his term, he said he has had 50 to 60 students reach out to him about things to bring up to the board.