A time to remember: Central Community College hosting Holocaust Remembrance Week

“It is just this visual drive home of the scale of the genocide,” Griffin said.

On Wednesday, CCC hosted a virtual talk by Peter Stein, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Washington, D.C. Griffin said Stein was 2 when the Nazis invaded what was then Czechoslovakia. He said Stein’s father and other relatives were moved to Theresienstadt, a ghetto/concentration camp.

“That was the ‘demo camp’ they showed the Red Cross and international observers to claim that they weren’t mistreating people in the actual death camps. It ended up that his father was the only survivor,” Griffin said. “His relatives were eventually moved from that ghetto camp to Auschwitz, where they were murdered. He was 12 when his family was able to secure visas and they moved to America.”

Griffin said he hoped CCC students would realize the significance of the Holocaust and its effect on survivors after listening to Stein’s story Wednesday.

“In Nebraska, it is easy for us to look at that and say it was another country and another century and remove ourselves, but we don’t want that to happen,” Griffin said. “We want people to know what the Holocaust was, other than just remembering it as an event and having no details; we want them to have that information.”

Griffin said he encourages the public to check out the posters at CCC’s campuses and centers. He added the college hopes to make Holocaust Remembrance Week an annual event.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.