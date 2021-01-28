A time to remember: Central Community College hosting Holocaust Remembrance Week

HASTINGS — Central Community College hopes to educate people about the Holocaust as part of Holocaust Remembrance Week.
Sean Griffin, associate dean of students at CCC-Hastings, said Wednesday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the college wanted to create an awareness of the Holocaust with its students.
Griffin said each of CCC’s campuses and centers have a series of posters from the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., set up that provide a timeline of the Holocaust and the liberation of the concentration camps. He said the Hastings campus is the largest of CCC’s three main campuses, so it has the most posters on display.
“One of the displays over in the Dawson building is on American witnesses who arrived and helped with liberating the concentration camps,” Griffin said. “Most of them are armed services members, but a few are survivors. Some are war crimes investigators. If you dial in by phone, you hear their stories. The posters have a brief summary of who they were, what they did and you can get more details if you call in.”
In addition to the posters, Griffin said, CCC-Hastings has a flag memorial with 1,700 black flags, representing the 17 million people killed in the Holocaust. Each flag represents 10,000 people.
A sign next to the display details each of the victims, including 5 million to 6 million Jews and 5.7 million Soviet civilians.
“It is just this visual drive home of the scale of the genocide,” Griffin said.
On Wednesday, CCC hosted a virtual talk by Peter Stein, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Washington, D.C. Griffin said Stein was 2 when the Nazis invaded what was then Czechoslovakia. He said Stein’s father and other relatives were moved to Theresienstadt, a ghetto/concentration camp.
“That was the ‘demo camp’ they showed the Red Cross and international observers to claim that they weren’t mistreating people in the actual death camps. It ended up that his father was the only survivor,” Griffin said. “His relatives were eventually moved from that ghetto camp to Auschwitz, where they were murdered. He was 12 when his family was able to secure visas and they moved to America.”
Griffin said he hoped CCC students would realize the significance of the Holocaust and its effect on survivors after listening to Stein’s story Wednesday.
“In Nebraska, it is easy for us to look at that and say it was another country and another century and remove ourselves, but we don’t want that to happen,” Griffin said. “We want people to know what the Holocaust was, other than just remembering it as an event and having no details; we want them to have that information.”
Griffin said he encourages the public to check out the posters at CCC’s campuses and centers. He added the college hopes to make Holocaust Remembrance Week an annual event.