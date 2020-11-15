A tragic loss: Many in Grand Island, National Guard mourning loss of Ivan Messersmith

Messersmith was always OK as long as “the team and the school and his family benefited from it. He was a family-first kid, and I think that shows in just about everything that he did, and how people felt about him,” Leech said.

“Ivan took very seriously what it meant to be a Red Hornet,” Leech said. “He concentrated on putting his school first, and that came just from his family.

“His family was dedicated to Heartland Lutheran, and Ivan was just a living example of that. He put his friends before himself, was always looking for a chance to lead his class and just always was looking to put others and give others the opportunity to shine. I think that selflessness is what people are going to remember about Ivan.”

Leech now works at a school in Eustis, Fla., 1,800 miles away from Grand Island.

“From Florida, the Leech family is mourning with the Messersmiths and all of the Red Hornet family,” he said. “I can’t imagine how hard it is on Shawn and Carol.”

Leech became good friends with Shawn during his time at Heartland Lutheran.