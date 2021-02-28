A virtual reality: Grand Island Public Library forges digital studio amid pandemic

When school was out, the library offered virtual winter break programs every day.

For the upcoming spring break, a camping theme is planned for its online programs.

One worry is that kids aren’t reading as much because of the pandemic.

Just as there is a summer reading slide for students, there may be a COVID slide, Swan said.

“Getting kids reading again is going to be the challenge as we get more people coming back into the library,” Swan said. “We want to do a mixture of programming for the summer.”

This summer, kids programs will be done online since those draw a large attendance.

For teens, there will be some in-person programs this summer with the library’s MakerSpace.

“Getting back to normal is a big challenge,” Swan said.

Grand Island Public Library may begin to relax its mask policy for people who have completed the vaccine, Swan said, and as more people return to the library, communal sitting space will be restored.

“There’s people who love to have their books in their hands. They’ll come in no matter what and say, ‘We can go without food but we can’t go without books.’”