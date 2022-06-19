'A Wonder Emporium:' K.O. Toys offers name-brand toys for all ages

K.O. Toys & Arcade is now open at Conestoga Mall.

Owner Guy Skodmin of Grand Island launched the new wonder emporium on June 1.

Among its offerings are name-brand toys for all ages and genders, including Pokemon cards, Lego kits, Disney princesses, outdoor toys, wrestling and superhero action figures, dinosaurs, and Funko pop vinyls.

Also, the store boasts original stand-up arcade machines and video game stations.

Skodmin was inspired to open the store because of his kids, but also because, “I’m a big kid myself.”

“I’m a collector of a lot of different things. My kids are big on toys, too. And there’s just not a toy market. There’s no more toy stores,” he told The Independent. “I grew up going to Toys ‘R’ Us and loving going there, and there’s no place like that anymore.”

Though the store features a large selection of toys, Skodmin said there is more to come.

“We’re continuing to get new stock, continuing to put more things out daily,” he said. “We want to fill up all of our available space with as many toys as we can.”

The store’s name seems to be an homage to a fondly remembered toy store chain of the last century, but actually it is in honor of his two children.

“I know people think it’s like Kay-Bee, but it’s K for Koda, and O for Owen,” said Skodmin.

The name carries over from his previous Conestoga enterprise, K.O. Deals, which closed at the end of April.

The discount store was able to offer reduced prices from buying in bulk from companies and from liquidations.

“I noticed while doing that, that a lot of my sales were toys,” Skodmin said. “I always had toys sell when I was down there. I opened last August and it was toys, and at Christmas toys really flew, and that’s what really made me think, this is the direction I need to take.”

The trend continued in K.O. Toys’ first weeks.

Two rows of double-stacked collectible Funkos were soon diminished, with 30 quickly sold and a few yet remaining.

“Every day I sell a handful, and that’s only what’s in stock. I have over a thousand ordered,” Skodmin said. “It’s just one of those things where it goes from Funko to my distributor and then to me, and everybody’s delayed and there’s shipping issues.”

A special prize for kids: the store’s crane machine is set to win, Skodmin disclosed.

“I have no problem with people winning. That’s what makes it fun,” he said.

It’s not always easy, though.

“When I first opened I sat there and watched everyone who played and, even set to win, not everybody wins all the time,” he said. “It still takes the right drop to get it, because if you hit something that’s a little higher than what you’re going for, it tilts and it won’t grab.”W

The store also has toys for adult collectors, like the Marvel Legends series, Dragonball statues, which sold quickly, or “Cobra Kai vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” collector two-pack edition, to play battle Donatello against bitter Johnny Lawrence.

“I have a lot of people come in for those things,” he said. “I’m trying to reach every level from the youngest kid to the biggest adult kid.”

Skodmin is one such collector. He enjoys Disney and Dragonball Funkos, goes into Pokemon cards, and loves video games.

Through video games like Fortnight, Skodmin bonds with his sons.

The store has two P.C. set-ups for visitors to play video games, though the station is currently unadorned.

“I want to be able to do tournaments here and things like that once I get everything going, so people can come in and play during the week, whenever they want, and on the weekends I’ll start doing tournaments,” Skodmin said.

Work is also underway to further expand the store’s offerings.

Skodmin is working on a birthday party room for rent. The obscured back space will have free-to-play arcade machines, and a large TV, Nintendo and reclining gaming chairs.

To start, though, he’s working from front to back of the store.

“It would look really cool back there as an arcade, but until people know I’m here and what I have, nobody would even know it’s there,” he said.

Skodmin expects to achieve his true vision by the end of the month.

“I only have little things left, just a few more shelves to put out and a lot of display stuff to fill these upper wall areas,” he said.

People like going into toy stores, Skodmin said.

He compared it to his childhood experiences, when maybe he didn’t always get something, but it was always a fun place and always where he wanted to go.

“Everybody wants a toy store. Everybody likes coming into places like these,” he said. “It’s a weekday, and there’s a decent amount of people here, just coming in to play games and look around and that’s the point. It’s a fun place to go into.”

K.O. Toys & Arcade is open from 10 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 308-390-8783, or visit www.shopconestogamall.com.

