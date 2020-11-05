Aaron Buhrman, Paul Mader, Artie Moeller win seats on Northwest Public Schools board

Half of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will be new members in January.

According to unofficial, preliminary results from all three counties in the Northwest district — Hall, Howard and Merrick — Aaron Buhrman, Paul Mader and Artie Moeller were elected to four-year terms on the school board.

Moeller received 1,108 votes (621 in Hall County, 286 in Merrick County and 201 in Howard County), Mader received 1,093 votes (669 in Hall, 169 in Howard and 255 in Merrick) and Buhrman received 981 votes (478 Hall, 280 Howard and 223 Merrick).

Bill Buettner and Ned Meier fell short of being elected, with 882 and 813 votes, respectively.

Buhrman, Mader and Moeller will replace incumbents Bret Mader, Karl Quandt and Mike Shafer, who all chose not to seek re-election.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out and voting for me last (Tuesday) night and I am looking forward to working with the current school board in the future,” Buhrman said.

All three new board members will be seated in January 2021. Paul Mader and Artie Moeller did not respond to requests for comment.

