 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Buhrman, Paul Mader, Artie Moeller win seats on Northwest Public Schools board
0 comments

Aaron Buhrman, Paul Mader, Artie Moeller win seats on Northwest Public Schools board

{{featured_button_text}}

Half of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will be new members in January.

According to unofficial, preliminary results from all three counties in the Northwest district — Hall, Howard and Merrick — Aaron Buhrman, Paul Mader and Artie Moeller were elected to four-year terms on the school board.

Moeller received 1,108 votes (621 in Hall County, 286 in Merrick County and 201 in Howard County), Mader received 1,093 votes (669 in Hall, 169 in Howard and 255 in Merrick) and Buhrman received 981 votes (478 Hall, 280 Howard and 223 Merrick).

Bill Buettner and Ned Meier fell short of being elected, with 882 and 813 votes, respectively.

Buhrman, Mader and Moeller will replace incumbents Bret Mader, Karl Quandt and Mike Shafer, who all chose not to seek re-election.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out and voting for me last (Tuesday) night and I am looking forward to working with the current school board in the future,” Buhrman said.

All three new board members will be seated in January 2021. Paul Mader and Artie Moeller did not respond to requests for comment.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts