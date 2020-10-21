Abandoned Wood River nursing home to become child care center

“I think it’s phenomenal to take a building that was vacated and turn it into a place of new promise for the community,” she said.

The new facility is expected to be ready for use by March 2021, Cramer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project, which went out for bid in February, is being headed by Mid Plain Construction Co. of Grand Island.

Renovations began last week.

Using only the north half of the facility easily will support 80 kids, Cramer said, calling 80 “the magic number.”

“You have to meet a capacity of 80 to get reimbursed from the state,” he said, “and there are percentages you need with low-income families.”

In addition to childcare, there also will be a preschool program for 3-year-olds, which will complement the preschool program for 4-year-olds at Wood River Elementary.

“When you bring kids in earlier, you start that learning process earlier and catch deficiencies earlier so they’re better prepared by the time they get to kindergarten,” Arnett said. “It’s definitely a collaborative effort.”

The great need for childcare options in Wood River was emphasized by a community survey completed in 2013.