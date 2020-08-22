Abounding announcers’ apologies

Of my many regrets from the past week, one stands out larger than the rest.
I really, really, really wish I had pursued a second career as a professional apologist.
I would have been kept busy and likely been well compensated without even having to venture outside of my familiar sports world.
Sports professionals whose jobs are to use words used them horribly recently, and that led to the need for apologies, which usually came out lacking authenticity.
Thom Brennaman may have ended a 33-year career in sports broadcasting with one sentence during the first game of a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals.
With the broadcast returning from commercial break, Brennaman was caught using an anti-gay slur in a sentence while clearly not aware he was back on air.
That led to an apology in the middle of the second game — interrupted when Brennaman had to call a Cincinnati home run — followed by his exit from the booth for the rest of the night.
Brennaman apologized on air to his bosses and people who might have been offended by what he said. He said he was a man of faith and “this isn’t who I am.”
That’s a tough one to believe.
When you are apologizing for something horrible that you said an hour ago, that probably is who you are. If you are apologizing for something horrible that you said decades ago as a teenager, then it is easier for others to accept that this isn’t who you are — now.
The next day, Brennaman wrote to the Cincinnati Enquirer, stating, “I used a word that is both offensive and insulting. In the past 24 hours, I have read about its history; I had no idea it was so rooted in hate and violence and am particularly ashamed that I, someone who makes his living by the use of words, could be so careless and insensitive.”
When you have to claim ignorance in an apology, it’s never a positive look.
Brennaman was suspended from Reds games by Fox Sports Ohio and removed from broadcasting National Football League games this fall on Fox.
Mike Milbury stepped up to the plate to make the next insulting statement during a sports broadcast.
During a National Hockey League playoff game between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, Milbury was talking on the NBCSN broadcast about life in the bubble — where teams are secluded in either Toronto or Edmonton to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
“Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration,” Milbury said.
Oops.
That’s not a comment to make when broadcasting a league that has put a large focus on being an inclusive sport for its fan base.
It’s even worse with Milbury’s track record. In 2012, he said Penguins coach Dan Bylsma should have “taken off his skirt and gone over there” during a fight between players. In 2011, he referred to Vancouver Canucks twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin as “Thelma and Louise.”
So after his latest sexist statement, the predictable apology followed a day later.
“I sincerely apologize for making the comment,” he said in a NBC Sports statement. “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”
Normally that means that I regret saying something that will get me taken off the air at least temporarily.
At least Milbury isn’t close to winning the award for the stupidest thing said by a hockey announcer in 2020, not after Jeremy Roenick’s comments that cost him his job with NBCSN — followed by him filing an odd lawsuit claiming he was a victim of anti-straight bias.
Google it if you want. I prefer to remember Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy’s classic quip about Roenick: “I can’t really hear what Jeremy says because I got my two Stanley Cup rings plugged in my ears.”
Also on the apology tour last week was auto racing driver Kyle Larson, who was fired by his team and suspended by NASCAR during the pandemic for using a racial slur during a virtual race that was being televised. That’s another sad moment that’s just so 2020.
In his first interview since the incident, Larson told The Associated Press, “I made a mistake and I’m paying for it and I accept that. I’d like to get back there, and we’ll see if there’s a way. All I can do is continue to improve myself and let my actions show who I truly am.”
He detailed some of the steps he has been taking to better himself and stated that he isn’t doing it just to get back into racing.
“I just felt like there was more that I needed to do — and I wanted to show through actions that I am a better person than I was before,” Larson said.
Taking those actions months before issuing the predictable, standard apology?
Maybe Larson is one person that didn’t need a professional apologist after all.
