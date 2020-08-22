Abounding announcers’ apologies

When you are apologizing for something horrible that you said an hour ago, that probably is who you are. If you are apologizing for something horrible that you said decades ago as a teenager, then it is easier for others to accept that this isn’t who you are — now.

The next day, Brennaman wrote to the Cincinnati Enquirer, stating, “I used a word that is both offensive and insulting. In the past 24 hours, I have read about its history; I had no idea it was so rooted in hate and violence and am particularly ashamed that I, someone who makes his living by the use of words, could be so careless and insensitive.”

When you have to claim ignorance in an apology, it’s never a positive look.

Brennaman was suspended from Reds games by Fox Sports Ohio and removed from broadcasting National Football League games this fall on Fox.

Mike Milbury stepped up to the plate to make the next insulting statement during a sports broadcast.

During a National Hockey League playoff game between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, Milbury was talking on the NBCSN broadcast about life in the bubble — where teams are secluded in either Toronto or Edmonton to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.