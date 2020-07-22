Approximately 1,300 Grand Island Public Schools students — 13% of the student population — have signed up for the district’s virtual school this fall.
In a news release Wednesday, GIPS said 1,346 students have signed up for virtual school. The number represents 651 elementary students, 366 middle school students and 329 high school students. The reasons given for selecting virtual school were safety, medical concerns and mask usage.
The 1,346 students signed up span all grades and all schools. Parents who chose virtual school before the July 20 deadline should receive a phone call from their principal or another district administrator. They also will receive an email confirming their student is enrolled in virtual school.
“Our research showed us it could have been as many as 2,500 students,” GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said. “To us, it didn’t matter what the number was or who the students were; we will make adjustments and meet every student’s needs. Whatever reason a parent had for selecting virtual school, we will support their students. Our staff is dedicated to providing a great school experience this year, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
Grover said at a news conference Wednesday night that the 1,346 students signed up for virtual school come from all of GIPS’ buildings.
“In many cases, we will be able to keep some of those students together as much as possible with students from their same building,” she said. “In many cases, we will combine some students from other schools as well.”
Virtual school will consist of a GIPS teacher-led Zoom throughout the day for elementary students. GIPS said the middle schools and high school will use a combination of this as well as distance learning, with a student joining remotely to a live, on-campus classroom. High school students also may have classes via Edmentum, an online resource Grand Island Senior High has used for many years.
The next step for GIPS is working with staff members to determine who will teach each class and what it will mean for the students and staff on campus. Staff also had the opportunity to give their preference for working on campus, online or either. The majority of staff members selected either.
“The flexibility of our staff has made these options for parents available,” Grover said. “It shows how dedicated they are and that they will do what it takes to reach and teach our kids.”
Teachers will be assigned based on their preferences, recommendations, previous experience and the need of students, said Toni Palmer, GIPS chief of leading for learning.
“Virtual school students at the elementary level will have a teacher for every class,” she said. “However, it may not be from their home school.”
For example, GIPS said, there are 125 fifth-grade students signed up for virtual school. This will require five teachers from across the 14 elementary schools. GIPS will group students closely with other students from their home school, even if they are placed with a teacher from a different school.
“Our virtual school teachers will be working with one another, creating new professional learning communities and following the same curriculum expectations as teachers in school buildings,” Palmer said.
The virtual school also will have an administrator and other GIPS staff to assist and support the needs of students. More information will be shared with parents as it is available.
Grover said at the news conference that GIPS is calculating its numbers to see how many teachers are needed for virtual school.
She said previously that once a student opts into e-learning, they will be asked to continue through the end of the first trimester for students in K-8 and the end of the first semester for high school students. If parents would like their child to return to the traditional classroom at the end of the first term, the district will help them through the process.
GIPS will continue to communicate directly with the parents of virtual school students throughout the end of the summer and the school year.
“GIPS virtual school is going to be a strong experience for our students,” Grover said. “The COVID-19 situation has pushed us to be better in an area we already planned to explore for students. One pillar of our strategic plan is personalizing the education for all students. The GIPS Profile of a Graduate also encompasses online learning and virtual experiences as something all students should experience before leaving the district.”
Grover said offering parents voice and choice in how their students are educated this year was a crucial component to the district’s models for reopening.
“Our district came together to deliver personalized learning options for parents,” she said. “We are thankful for our parents’ help in the planning.”
Parent feedback played an important role in improving the student online learning experience. Palmer said the district heard from parents requesting consistency in expectations from teachers.
“A set schedule will be provided for each student,” she said. “Attendance expectations will be set and made clear to each student by each teacher.”
Another area GIPS said it improved is grading and accountability. The district will use grades to track academic progress. Students in virtual school will receive grades and report cards.
“Teachers will be assigning work and providing feedback to support growth in learning,” Palmer said. “Student work will be graded in virtual school as it is on campus to symbolize progress toward grade level standards. Grades are one of many ways GIPS teachers provide feedback, which is crucial to student growth.”
