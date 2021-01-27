About 2 dozen cars towed Monday in Grand Island

Grand Island police towed almost two dozen cars that were parked on emergency snow routes Monday.

Police tried to contact the owners of those vehicles before they were towed.

City employees knock on doors and “call as many people as we can find numbers for, but ultimately when they’re moving snow off of a snow route, we’ve got to get the cars out of the way,” said Grand Island Police Capt Jim Duering.

Those vehicles, which were ticketed as well as towed, will be found at the city impound lot.

For cars parked on side streets, ticketing won’t begin until Friday and perhaps Saturday or Sunday, said Capt. Dean Elliott. That work depends on the police department’s call volume.

At that point the ticketed cars are in violation of the city’s 72-hour parking ordinance.

It’s possible that drivers will be issued a ticket on the first-go round, Elliott said.

If the vehicle is still there 72 hours later, it may be towed.

When the city receives a major snowfall, Elliott said, “you would be surprised” at how many cars have been left, unmoved, on Grand Island streets for weeks or months.