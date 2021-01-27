About 2 dozen cars towed Monday in Grand Island

Grand Island police towed almost two dozen cars that were parked on emergency snow routes Monday.
Police tried to contact the owners of those vehicles before they were towed.
City employees knock on doors and “call as many people as we can find numbers for, but ultimately when they’re moving snow off of a snow route, we’ve got to get the cars out of the way,” said Grand Island Police Capt Jim Duering.
Those vehicles, which were ticketed as well as towed, will be found at the city impound lot.
For cars parked on side streets, ticketing won’t begin until Friday and perhaps Saturday or Sunday, said Capt. Dean Elliott. That work depends on the police department’s call volume.
At that point the ticketed cars are in violation of the city’s 72-hour parking ordinance.
It’s possible that drivers will be issued a ticket on the first-go round, Elliott said.
If the vehicle is still there 72 hours later, it may be towed.
When the city receives a major snowfall, Elliott said, “you would be surprised” at how many cars have been left, unmoved, on Grand Island streets for weeks or months.
Community service officers tow those vehicles to the impound lot and the owners never come and claim them, Ellliott said. Eventually, they are put up for auction.
Grand Island Streets Division crews worked through the night Monday and into Tuesday clearing and treating the main roadways.
Plowing in the residential areas also started Monday night and continued Tuesday.
Clearing and hauling the downtown area began at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Streets Division asked people to remove their vehicles from on-street parking in the downtown area.
“Snow removal and cleanup will continue for several days due to the amount of snow received,” according to a Streets Division news release Tuesday. “We would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding as we work this week.”
The city’s snow emergency began at 9 a.m. Monday and concluded at 9 a.m. Tuesday.