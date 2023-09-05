The man who died in Friday morning's truck-pedestrian wreck was 60-year-old David Keah of Grand Island.

The accident took place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Faidley Avenue. Grand Island police responded to the accident shortly after 10 a.m.

Keah, a pedestrian, was hit by a tractor-trailer.

He was transported to CHI Health St. Francis and later life-flighted to CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha where he died from his injuries about four hours after the accident.

The tractor-trailer was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hampton who was northbound on Highway 281 through the intersection at Faidley under a green traffic signal. Upon observing the pedestrian, the driver attempted to avoid collision by taking evasive action and driving onto the center island dividing northbound and southbound traffic. However, the pedestrian was struck by the trailer.