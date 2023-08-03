Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon while he was crossing the street at First and Pine, near his office.

Piccolo was treated at CHI Health St. Francis and then taken to another hospital. A security guard at the Hall County Courthouse said Piccolo suffered a broken hip and is now in Lincoln.

The car-pedestrian accident occurred at 2:55 p.m.

Police believe Piccolo was struck by the driver of a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup, who then left the scene, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

“We did have a good witness (who) got us the plate number,” Duering said. “We tracked down the driver.”

The driver, who’s 85, was issued a citation. “We didn’t take him to jail. We do believe that age was a factor in the driving,” Duering said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and leaving the scene of a serious injury-accident.

Piccolo was “right in the crosswalk where he was supposed to be, and the elderly gentleman didn’t come to a complete stop behind the stopwalk and ran into him,” Duering said.