A 47-year-old Archer woman received fatal injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday evening in Merrick County near Palmer.

Angela Williams succumbed to her injuries at a trauma center in Lincoln.

The accident occurred at 61A Spur and T Road in rural Merrick County at about 7 p.m.

Williams was the driver and sole occupant of a 2014 Ford Explorer, which was traveling south on 61A Spur. According to a preliminary investigation by the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, the Explorer attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver and sole occupant of the Suburban sustained serious injuries and was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. That driver, whose name was not released, was wearing a seatbelt.

Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, the sheriff's office said.

"The Merrick County Sheriff's Office expresses our condolences to family, friends and community," says a news release.