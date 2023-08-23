Fire severely damaged the playground at Newell Elementary School in Grand Island.

Grand Island Public Schools said it was alerted around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a smoking fire in the playground area. Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department crews "arrived on the scene quickly and resolved the situation within minutes," the district said.

GIPS said no one was on the scene at the time of the fire and "all staff and students remained safe." The playground has experienced extensive damage, the district noted. There was no damage to the school.

"GIPD and GIFD have confirmed the building is still fit for indoor school activities. We will still have school tomorrow," the district said.

An investigation into the source and cause of the fire continues.

"We want to thank the GIPD & GIFD for their continued commitment to the community. We are grateful for their service and dedication to student and staff safety," the school district said.